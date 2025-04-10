Hospitality Industry Veteran Michael Crawford Joins Baillie Lodges as Chief Executive Officer

SYDNEY, April 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Baillie Lodges, the Australia-based boutique ultra-luxury hotel platform, today announced Michael Crawford, a seasoned hospitality industry executive, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective May 19, 2025. Michael Moret-Lalli, who previously led Baillie Lodges as Executive Chairman, is stepping down from his current role to focus on the company's business development and growth efforts as Head of Global M&A and Development.

Mr. Crawford brings to Baillie Lodges decades of leadership experience across hotel operations, development and brand-building within some of the world's most respected hospitality companies. He joins from Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, where he had served as Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer since 2018. During his tenure, Mr. Crawford was responsible for growing the company's lodging, media and gaming interests and successfully led the company through its IPO in July 2020. Prior to Hall of Fame, Mr. Crawford spent four years with Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts Company, including serving as Global President of Portfolio Management. Previously, he spent nearly 25 years at Walt Disney Company holding roles across the United States and Asia.

"Baillie Lodges is an extraordinary platform with some of the most iconic lodges and memorable experiential travel destinations in the world," said Mr. Crawford. "I'm excited to join a talented team that is deeply passionate about—and uniquely capable of—creating life-affirming experiences for guests, rooted in a sense of place, cultural immersion and genuine connection. I look forward to growing this platform, and I'm committed to delivering our guests one-of-a-kind experiences that we are uniquely positioned to create."

Baillie Lodges has grown rapidly since receiving an investment from an affiliate of KSL Capital Partners ("KSL") in 2019. With KSL's backing, Baillie Lodges has expanded from four lodges in Australia to nine lodges across Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Chile.

With the addition of Mr. Crawford, the company is increasing its commitment to growth, seeking further opportunities to strengthen its experiential luxury ecosystem with new destinations and travel verticals.

Under Mr. Lalli's leadership, the company completed four add-on acquisitions, including the multi-lodge Tierra Hotels platform in Chile, and invested more than US$100 million in transformational capital projects. He navigated the company through the COVID-19 pandemic and rebuilt the company's flagship property, Southern Ocean Lodge on Kangaroo Island, that was destroyed in a bushfire in 2020.

"This is an exciting moment for Baillie Lodges, as they aggressively pursue strategic growth," said Kirk Adamson, Partner at KSL. "Michael Crawford brings significant operating expertise, a track record of growing world-renowned brands and a deep understanding of today's luxury traveler. I also want to thank Michael Lalli for his leadership and look forward to working with him in his new role leading M&A and development for the company."

In 2025, Baillie Lodges welcomes back two lodges from major renovations while continuing to grow its global platform. Huka Lodge, set on the banks of the Waikato River in Taupo, New Zealand, reopened on March 1, and Tierra Atacama, set high in the northern desert of Chile, reopened on April 1.

About Baillie Lodges

Baillie lodges is a growing portfolio of luxury lodges redefining experiential travel. Located in exclusive destinations of unique natural or cultural significance, the boutique properties appeal to the discerning global traveler seeking a remarkable experience. For more information, please visit baillielodges.com.au.

About KSL Capital Partners

KSL Capital Partners, LLC is a private equity firm specializing in travel and leisure investments in five primary sectors: hospitality, recreation, clubs, real estate and travel services. KSL has offices in Denver, Colorado; Stamford, Connecticut; New York, New York; and London, England. KSL invests across three primary strategies through its equity, credit and tactical opportunities funds. KSL's current portfolio includes some of the premier properties in travel and leisure. For more information, please visit www.kslcapital.com.

