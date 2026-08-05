Hospital in Canada Implements Newly Authorized Low-Dose MRI Contrast Agent Supporting Diagnostic Imaging

New macrocyclic gadolinium-based contrast agent supports high-quality MRI while enabling a lower gadolinium dose when contrast-enhanced imaging is clinically appropriate1

MONTREAL, Aug. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- Bracco Group, a global leader in diagnostic imaging, is bringing a newly authorized macrocyclic gadolinium-based contrast agent (GBCA) for contrast-enhanced magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to Canada. Unity Health Toronto is the first hospital system in Canada to adopt its use.2

The introduction of this new contrast agent represents an additional option in MRI care, supporting radiologists in their ability to provide high-quality diagnostic imaging for patients, while using a lower effective contrast dose when contrast-enhanced imaging is clinically appropriate.3,4

The newly approved contrast agent is a macrocyclic GBCA that enables effective contrast enhancement at a lower gadolinium dose than conventional macrocyclic contrast agents. In authorized indications, it is administered at 0.05 mmol/kg, half the gadolinium dose traditionally used with conventional macrocyclic GBCAs.5,6,7 This approach aligns with recommendations from radiology societies that emphasize using the lowest effective dose when contrast-enhanced imaging is required.

For patients undergoing contrast-enhanced MRI, the availability of additional contrast agent options allows radiologists to consider approaches that support diagnostic confidence and responsible contrast use.

"To serve patients best, radiologists are focused on obtaining the highest quality diagnostic imaging information while using the lowest effective dose of contrast media," said Dr. Anish Kirpalani, Chief of the Department of Medical Imaging, St. Michael's Hospital, Unity Health Toronto. "The availability of a new high-relaxivity macrocyclic contrast agent in Canada that can achieve higher contrast resolution at a lower gadolinium dose and a reassuring safety profile provides a very important new option for patients undergoing contrast-enhanced MRI scans." 8

The implementation follows recent regulatory authorization in Canada and builds on experience with the use of this contrast agent in other major markets, further expanding access to MRI contrast agents designed to support diagnostic confidence while enabling a lower gadolinium dose.9

"The introduction of this new contrast agent marks an important milestone for MRI in Canada," said Patrice Plourde, Senior Director, Sales & Marketing, Bracco Imaging Canada. "By enabling effective contrast enhancement at half the conventional macrocyclic GBCA dose, this new agent provides radiologists with another option to support diagnostic confidence while addressing the evolving needs of healthcare systems and patients. It reflects Bracco's commitment to advancing imaging solutions that support responsible, patient-centered care."

About Bracco

Bracco Group, founded in 1927, is a global leader in diagnostic imaging, committed to advancing healthcare and improving people's lives by shaping the future of prevention and precision medicine.

The company operates in the healthcare sector across more than 100 countries with a workforce of over 4,000 employees and consolidated annual revenues of approximately €2 billion, 88% generated by international markets.

With a strong commitment to innovation - investing around 9% of its reference turnover in Research & Development - Bracco develops and provides a broad portfolio of pharmaceutical products for diagnostic imaging, including contrast agents for X-ray, Computed Tomography (CT), and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), as well as microbubbles for Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS), and Molecular Imaging through radioactive tracers and novel PET imaging agents, alongside AI-based solutions. It is also a global market leader in advanced contrast management technologies for cardiovascular angiography and radiology imaging.

Discover more at www.bracco.com

©2026 Bracco Diagnostics Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Media Contact:

Monica Rentschler

Bracco Diagnostics Inc., Assoc. Director, Marketing Communications, Americas

T +1 609.514.2382

[email protected]

CA-VW-2600014 July 2026

1. NOC Health Canada VUEWAY 4.10.26

2. VUEWAY®. Product Monograph. Bracco Imaging S.p.A. April 2026.

3. Robic C, Port M, Rousseaux O, Louguet S, Fretellier N, Catoen S, Factor C, Le Greneur S, Medina C, Bourrinet P, Raynal I, Idée JM, Corot C. Physicochemical and Pharmacokinetic Profiles of Gadopiclenol: A New Macrocyclic Gadolinium Chelate With High T1

Relaxivity. Invest Radiol 2019; 54(8):475-484.

4. Bendszus M, Roberts D, Kolumban B, et al. Dose Finding Study of Gadopiclenol, a New Macrocyclic Contrast Agent, in MRI of Central Nervous System. Invest Radiol. 2020 Mar;55(3):129-137.

5. Robic C, Port M, Rousseaux O, Louguet S, Fretellier N, Catoen S, Factor C, Le Greneur S, Medina C, Bourrinet P, Raynal I, Idée JM, Corot C. Physicochemical and Pharmacokinetic Profiles of Gadopiclenol: A New Macrocyclic Gadolinium Chelate With High T1 Relaxivity. Invest Radiol 2019; 54(8):475-484.

6. Hao J, Pitrou C, Bourrinet P. A Comprehensive Overview of the Efficacy and Safety of Gadopiclenol: A New Contrast Agent for MRI of the CNS and Body. Invest Radiol 2024; 59(2):124-130.

7. Kanal E, Maki JH, Schramm P, Marti-Bonmati L. Evolving Characteristics of Gadolinium-Based Contrast Agents for MR Imaging: A Systematic Review of the Importance of Relaxivity. J Magn Reson Imaging 2025; 61(1):52-69.

8. Dr. Anish Kirpalani, Chief of the Department of Medical Imaging, St. Michael's Hospital, Unity Health Toronto

9. NOC Health Canada VUEWAY 4.10.26

SOURCE Bracco Group