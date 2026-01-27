HorminaCare Launches to Redefine Women's Hormone Healthcare with Science-Backed, Personalized Virtual Care

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2026 /CNW/ - HorminaCare, a new virtual healthcare platform dedicated exclusively to women's hormone health, officially launches today with a mission to close critical gaps in care by offering accessible, science-backed, root-cause treatment for hormonal concerns.

Designed for women experiencing issues such as PCOS, hormonal acne, PMS, PMDD, and unexplained symptoms, HorminaCare provides personalized medical care without referrals, long wait times, or one-size-fits-all solutions.

"At HorminaCare, we believe women deserve better than being told their symptoms are 'normal,'" said Melissa Williams, Founder of HorminaCare. "Hormones are complex, and treating them requires time, expertise, and a personalized approach. We built HorminaCare to give women access to science-backed, compassionate care that listens and actually works."

A New Standard for Hormone Health

HorminaCare combines a science-backed functional medicine approach with compassionate personalized care, addressing the root causes of hormone imbalances rather than masking symptoms. Each patient receives a personalized treatment plan, based on their lab results and developed by a Nurse Practitioner specially trained in women's hormone health and informed by the latest clinical research.

Care plans include:

Evidence-based supplement recommendations





Lifestyle and nutrition guidance





Medication (if desired)





Ongoing follow-up and progress tracking

This integrated approach allows clinicians to treat hormone health as a dynamic system -- not a single lab value or diagnosis.

Accessible, Virtual, and Built for Modern Women

HorminaCare operates entirely through virtual appointments, making expert hormone care accessible from anywhere. Patients can book appointments without referrals and typically secure visits within days, not months.

By removing traditional barriers such as specialist waitlists and fragmented care, HorminaCare offers a streamlined experience that fits into modern life -- without compromising clinical rigor.

Specialized Care, Made Affordable

HorminaCare's care model prioritizes affordability while maintaining high clinical standards. Appointments are designed to be accessible, transparent, and patient-centered, helping women get the care they need without prohibitive costs.

What sets HorminaCare apart is its proprietary care framework, developed to guide clinicians through comprehensive assessments and individualized treatment planning -- ensuring consistency, depth, and quality across every patient interaction.

Looking Ahead

Launching first in Ontario, HorminaCare plans to expand to additional provinces and markets as demand grows. The company is actively exploring partnerships with employers, clinics, and insurance providers to further improve access to hormone healthcare.

About HorminaCare

HorminaCare is a virtual healthcare platform focused exclusively on women's hormone health; treating conditions like PCOS, hormonal acne, PMDD, and beyond. By combining patients unique lab results with tailored lifestyle and supplement guidance, HorminaCare helps women uncover the root causes of hormone-related symptoms and regain balance -- without referrals, long wait times, or guesswork.

For more information, visit www.horminacare.com

SOURCE HorminaCare Corp.

Media Contact: Melissa Williams, Founder, HorminaCare, Email: [email protected], Website: www.horminacare.com