HORIZONS ETFs WINS TWO LIPPER FUND AWARDS

Horizons ETFs receives awards for Best Global Equity ETF and Best Real Estate Equity ETF¹.

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs") is proud to announce that two of its exchange traded funds ("ETFs") won "best" in their respective ETF categories at the 2022 Lipper Fund Awards from Refinitiv ("Lipper Fund Awards") ¹. The following ETFs won individual awards:

ETF Name Ticker Lipper Fund

ETF Awards Category Award Period Horizons Global Sustainability Leaders Index ETF ETHI Global Equity 3 Years Horizons Equal Weight Canada REIT Index ETF HCRE Real Estate Equity 3 Years



The Lipper Fund Awards are calculated based on a comparison with other ETFs in the same Canadian Investment Funds Standards Committee ("CIFSC") category. The 2022 Lipper Fund Awards are given to funds that deliver consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers, for various time periods ending July 31, 2022.

ETHI received a 2022 Lipper Fund Award in the Global Equity category for the three-year award period, ranking first out of 31 ETFs eligible for consideration.

"ETHI utilizes a very rigorous carbon-emissions screen alongside a number of other social and environmental screens," said Steve Hawkins, President and CEO of Horizons ETFs. "This award is proof that investors can align an investment strategy with responsible investment and also do well from a performance perspective. We are proud that ETHI has been recognized as a top fund in the broad global equity category outpacing numerous funds that do not utilize ethical investing principles as part of their mandates."

HCRE received a 2022 Lipper Fund Award in the Real Estate Equity category for the three-year award period, ranking first out of 10 ETFs eligible for consideration.

"Canadian real estate has been a hot topic throughout 2022, with real estate investment trusts, and respectively, REIT ETFs, having been a popular income-equity strategy for investors looking to gain exposure to real estate investing, without having to own a property directly," said Mr. Hawkins. "We're proud of HCRE's recognition in this category and anticipate it will continue to be a tax-efficient way for investors seeking to participate in the Canadian real estate market through their stock portfolios since HCRE is held within a corporate class investment structure and is not anticipated to pay out taxable distributions."

About Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (www.HorizonsETFs.com)

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has more than $21 billion of assets under management and 107 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.

From Lipper Fund Awards from Refinitiv, ©2022 Refinitiv. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded products (the "Horizons Exchange Traded Products") managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. The Horizons Exchange Traded Products are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

¹ Horizons Global Sustainability Leaders Index ETF (ETHI) and the Horizons Equal Weight Canada REIT Index ETF (HCRE) were awarded Canada's 2022 Lipper Fund Awards from Refinitiv in the Global Equity and Real Estate Equity ETF categories for the three-year period ending July 31, 2022, and were ranked first in their categories out of a total of 31 and 10 ETFs, respectively.

Performance for ETHI for the period ended October 31, 2021 is -22.73%% (1 year), 10.26% (3 years), and 11.88% (since inception on October 31, 2018). Performance for HCRE for the period ended October 31, 2021 is -19.83% (1 year), -0.38% (3 years), and 4.29% (since inception on January 22, 2019).

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com.

Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.

Annualized Performance*

ETF 1 Year (%) 3 Year (%) 5 Year (%)

SIR (%) Inception Date Lipper Leader Ranking

3 Years 5 Years ETHI -14.44 % 14.22 % /

14.85 % 31-10-2018 5 / HCRE -6.06 % 5.36 % /

8.06 % 22-01-2019 5 /



*As at July 31, 2022.

The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in per unit/share value and reinvestment of all dividends or distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any security holder that would have reduced returns. The rates of return shown in the table are not intended to reflect future values of the ETF or returns on investment in the ETF. Only the returns for periods of one year or greater are annualized returns.

