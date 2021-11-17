Horizons ETFs Wins Three Lipper Fund Awards

Horizons ETFs receives awards for Best Canadian Equity ETF¹, Best US Equity ETF¹ and Best Equity ETF Group²

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs") is proud to announce that two of its exchange traded funds ("ETFs") won "best" in their respective ETF categories at the 2021 Lipper Fund Awards from Refinitiv ("Lipper Fund Awards") ¹. In addition, Horizons ETFs also won a Canada ETF Award in the Best Equity ETF Group category².

The following ETFs won individual awards:

ETF Name Ticker Lipper Fund

ETF Awards Category Award

Period Horizons S&P/TSX 60™ Index ETF HXT Canadian Equity 5 Years Horizons NASDAQ-100® Index ETF HXQ US Equity 5 Years

"These two five-year period wins from the Lipper Fund Awards are testament to the enduring value that HXT and HXQ – two of our oldest and largest ETFs – have offered to investors," said Steve Hawkins, President and CEO of Horizons ETFs. "Coupled with our first-ever win within the Best Equity ETF Group category, this year's Lipper Fund Awards exemplifies the strength of our equity ETFs throughout this year's volatile market conditions."

The Lipper Fund Awards are calculated based on a comparison with other ETFs in the same Canadian Investment Funds Standards Committee ("CIFSC") category. The 2021 Lipper Fund Awards are given to funds that deliver consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers, for various time periods ending July 31, 2021.

Following its three-year Lipper Fund Award recognitions in 2019 and 2020, this year, HXQ has been recognized with a 2021 Lipper Fund Award in the US Equity category for its five-year period. HXQ ranked first out of 31 ETFs eligible for consideration.

"In recent years, ETF exposure to the NASDAQ-100 Index has been one of the best ways to harness the relative strength of the U.S. equity market," said Mr. Hawkins. "We're proud that HXQ represents the best of the broad U.S. equity ETFs available in Canada and of its continuing recognition by the Lipper Fund Awards."

For the first time ever, HXT has received a 2021 Lipper Fund Award in the Canadian Equity category. HXT was recognized within the five-year category and ranked first out of 24 ETFs eligible for consideration.

"HXT is our largest ETF, with currently over $3 billion in assets under management. This Lipper Fund Award further demonstrates what thousands of investors already knew – that fees matter when broad indexing and HXT has been the lowest-cost and most efficient ways to gain exposure to access Canadian equity exposure." said Mr. Hawkins.

About the Lipper Fund Awards

For more than three decades and in over 20 countries worldwide, the Lipper Fund Awards have honoured funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. Renowned fund data and proprietary methodology is the foundation of the Award qualification. Individual classifications of three-, five, and ten-year periods, as well as fund families with high average scores for the three-year period are recognized. For more information about the Lipper Fund Awards, please visit www.lipperfundawards.com.

About Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (www.HorizonsETFs.com)

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has more than $20 billion of assets under management and 102 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.

From Lipper Fund Awards from Refinitiv, ©2021 Refinitiv. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded products (the "Horizons Exchange Traded Products") managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. The Horizons Exchange Traded Products are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Horizons Exchange Traded Products. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

¹ Horizons S&P/TSX 60™ Index ETF and the Horizons NASDAQ-100® Index ETF (HXQ) were awarded Canada's 2021 Lipper Fund Awards from Refinitiv in the Canadian Equity and US Equity ETF categories for the five-year period ending July 31, 2021, and were ranked first in their categories out of a total of 24 and 31 ETFs, respectively.

²The Lipper Award for Best Equity ETF Group for the three-year period ending July 31, 2021 was based on risk-adjusted performance for the following Horizons ETFs' Funds: Horizons S&P/TSX 60™ Index ETF (HXT), Horizons S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF (HXF), Horizons Active Preferred Share ETF (HPR), Horizons Big Data & Hardware Index ETF (HBGD), Horizons NASDAQ-100® Index ETF (HXQ).

The Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The highest 20% of funds in each category are named Lipper Leaders for Consistent Return and receive a score of 5, the next 20% receive a score of 4, the middle 20% are scored 3, the next 20% are scored 2 and the lowest 20% are scored 1. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification per award universe wins the Lipper Fund Award. Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating are subject to change monthly.

Although Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Lipper.

Annualized Performance*

ETF 1 Year (%) 3 Year (%) 5 Year (%) SIR (%) Inception Date Lipper Leader Ranking 3 Years 5 Years HXT 29.45% 11.01% 10.88% 8.28% 14-09-2010 4 5 HXQ 28.16% 26.19% 25.34% 25.57% 19-04-2016 5 5 HXF 48.54% 10.80% 12.24% 11.18% 16-09-2013 n/a n/a HPR 37.47% 4.61% 7.71% 4.13% 22-11-2010 n/a n/a HBGD 147.22% 47.16% / 43.27% 20-06-2018 n/a n/a

*As at July 31, 2021. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in per unit/share value and reinvestment of all dividends or distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any security holder that would have reduced returns. The rates of return shown in the table are not intended to reflect future values of the ETF or returns on investment in the ETF. Only the returns for periods of one year or greater are annualized returns.

