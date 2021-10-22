Horizons ETFs Virtually Opens the Market
Oct 22, 2021, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Hawkins, President and CEO of Horizons ETFs, Joon Hyuk Heo, Chief Executive Officer, Mirae Asset Global Investments (USA) and Graham MacKenzie, Head, Exchange Traded Products, TMX Group, celebrate the launch of the Horizons Emerging Markets Leaders ETF (TSX: HEMC).
Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. As at October 1, 2021, Horizons ETFs currently has approximately $19 billion of assets under management and 99 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.
https://www.horizonsetfs.com/ETF/HEMC
For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET
Date: Friday, October 22, 2021
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: Virtually Broadcast
