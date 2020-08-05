Horizons ETFs Virtually Opens The Market
Aug 05, 2020, 12:13 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Steve Hawkins, President and CEO of Horizons ETFs and Loui Anastasopoulos, President, Capital Formation, Toronto Stock Exchange were joined by their teams as well as representatives from National Bank and CIBC Mellon to celebrate the launch of the Horizons Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF (TSX:HXEM).
Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. As of July 31, 2020, Horizons ETFs has more than $14 billion of assets under management and 93 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.
For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET
Date: Wednesday August 5, 2020
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: Virtually Broadcast
SOURCE TMX Group Limited
For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Jonathan McGuire, 416-640-2956