Horizons ETFs Virtually Opens the Market
Feb 17, 2022, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Steve Hawkins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc., along with the Horizons ETFs' team, joined Graham MacKenzie, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the launch of the Horizons Carbon Credits ETF (TSX: CARB) – Canada's first Carbon Credit ETF and open the market.
Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. As at January 31, 2022, Horizons ETFs currently has more than $21 billion of assets under management and 105 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.
CARB - https://www.horizonsetfs.com/etf/carb
Date:
Thursday February 17, 2022
Time:
9:00am - 9:30am
Place:
Virtually Broadcast
