Horizons ETFs Virtually Opens The Market
Jul 05, 2021, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, July 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Steve Hawkins, President and CEO of Horizons ETFs, joined by the team from Solactive Americas Inc. and Graham Mackenzie, Head, Exchange Traded Products, TMX Group, to celebrate the launch of three new first-in-Canada ETFs: the Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (TSX: HLIT), the Horizons Global Hydrogen Index ETF (TSX: HYDR) and the Horizons Global Semiconductor Index ETF (TSX: CHPS), and open the market.
Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. As at June 25, 2021, Horizons ETFs currently has approximately $18.5 billion of assets under management and 95 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.
HLIT: https://www.horizonsetfs.com/ETF/HLIT
HYDR: https://www.horizonsetfs.com/ETF/HYDR
CHPS: https://www.horizonsetfs.com/ETF/CHPS
