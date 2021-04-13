Horizons ETFs Virtually Opens The Market
Apr 13, 2021, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, April 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Steve Hawkins, President and CEO of Horizons ETFs, joined his team and Graham Mackenzie, Head, Exchange Traded Products, TMX Group, to celebrate the launch of the Horizons Global BBIG Technology ETF (TSX: BBIG) and open the market.
Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company offering one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. As at April 9, 2021, Horizons ETFs has approximately $18 billion of assets under management and 89 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. https://link.edgepilot.com/s/d798e901/yybOFl9PvUGCMjFXQ6_PEA?u=https://www.horizonsetfs.com/etf/bbig
For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET
Date: Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: Virtually Broadcast
SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange
For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Jon McGuire, 416-640-2956, [email protected]
Share this article