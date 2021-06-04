Horizons ETFs Virtually Closes The Market
Jun 04, 2021, 17:00 ET
TORONTO, June 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Steve Hawkins, President and Chief Executive Officer, Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc., ("Horizons ETFs") joined the S&P team and employees from Horizons and Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Funds Customer Success, TMX Group, to celebrate the launch of another Canada's first, the Horizons S&P Green Bond Index ETF (TSX: HGGB) and close the market.
Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. As at June 02, 2021, Horizons ETFs currently has approximately $18 billion of assets under management and 93 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. For more information visit: https://www.horizonsetfs.com/ETF/HGGB.
SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange
For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Jon McGuire, [email protected], 416-640-2956
