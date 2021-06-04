Horizons ETFs Virtually Closes The Market

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. As at June 02, 2021, Horizons ETFs currently has approximately $18 billion of assets under management and 93 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. For more information visit: https://www.horizonsetfs.com/ETF/HGGB .