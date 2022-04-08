HORIZONS ETFs REBALANCES MARIJUANA-FOCUSED INDEX ETFS

TORONTO, April 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs") has completed the quarterly rebalances of the holdings of the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (TSX: HMMJ) and the Horizons US Marijuana Index ETF (NEO: HMUS).

HMMJ REBALANCE

HMMJ is the world's first ETF to offer direct exposure to North American-listed securities having significant business activities in the marijuana industry. This quarter, two companies were added to the North American Marijuana Index (the "HMMJ Index") and the HMMJ portfolio:

Additions

Company Name Ticker Exchange Leafly Holdings Inc. LFLY NASDAQ Urban-Gro Inc. UGRO NASDAQ

HMMJ is an index (or passively managed) ETF, which seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of the HMMJ Index, net of expenses. The HMMJ Index, which rebalances quarterly, has been designed to provide exposure to the performance of a basket of North American publicly listed life sciences companies with significant business activities in the marijuana industry. The HMMJ Index selects from a current universe of companies that have operations that may include one or more offerings of biopharmaceuticals, medical manufacturing, distribution, bio-products and other ancillary businesses related to the marijuana industry.

"While the financial market performance has been mixed, Canada's marijuana industry has continued to solidify its position in our economy, having added more than $43.5 billon to our national GDP since legalization, according to Deloitte," said Steve Hawkins, President and CEO of Horizons ETFs. "At the same time, Canada's licensed producers are continuing to refine their operations, trim balance sheets, strike deals and prepare themselves to take advantage of the next big market opportunity on the horizon: federal legalization of marijuana in the United States."

The holdings of HMMJ and its current portfolio weights are regularly updated and available at https://www.HorizonsETFs.com/HMMJ. It is important to note that HMMJ may not hold all of the constituents of the HMMJ Index. Horizons ETFs, through the use of a stratified sampling strategy, may invest in securities that closely match the investment characteristics of the HMMJ Index, provided they are consistent with HMMJ's investment objectives and strategies.

Performance Update as at March 31, 2022*



1

Month

3

Month 6

Month YTD

1

Year 3

Year

Annualized Since

Inception** HMMJ 6.22% -9.40% -25.69% -9.40% -52.95% -32.11% -5.63%

*Source: Bloomberg, as at March 31, 2022. **Since HMMJ's inception on April 4, 2017.

HMUS REBALANCE

HMUS is the world's first U.S.-focused marijuana index ETF. HMUS seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of the US Marijuana Companies Index (the "HMUS Index"), net of expenses. The HMUS Index, which rebalances quarterly, has been designed to provide exposure to the performance of a basket of North American publicly-listed life sciences companies with significant business activities in, or significant exposure to, the marijuana or hemp industries in the United States. Constituents of the HMUS Index are selected from Canadian and U.S. exchanges.

This rebalance of the HMUS Index resulted in two companies being added to the HMUS Index and the HMUS portfolio:

Additions

Company Name Ticker Exchange TPCO Holding Corp. GRAM/U NEO Tuatara Capital Acquisition L.P. TCAC NASDAQ

"Cannabis reform in the United States has been slow to materialize," said Mr. Hawkins. "However, the most recent passage of the MORE Act in Congress highlights that there is still significant political will and opportunity to decriminalize marijuana on the federal level and create the conditions necessary for legalization, which could benefit U.S. multi-state operators to get access to key financial services and build national infrastructure."

The holdings of HMUS and its current portfolio weights are regularly updated and available at https://www.HorizonsETFs.com/HMUS. HMUS may not hold all of the constituents of the HMUS Index. Horizons ETFs, through the use of a stratified sampling strategy, may invest in securities that closely match the investment characteristics of the HMUS Index, provided they are consistent with HMUS' investment objectives and strategies.

Performance Update as at March 31, 2022*



1

Month

3

Month 6

Month YTD 1

Year Annualized Since

Inception** HMUS -3.62% -12.91% -32.77% -12.91% -51.91% -28.00%

* Source: Bloomberg, as at March 31, 2022. **Since HMUS' inception on April 17, 2019.

About Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (www.HorizonsETFs.com)

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has over $23 billion of assets under management and 105 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in Horizons US Marijuana Index ETF and the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (the "ETFs") managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. The ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing.

*The indicated rates of return for HMMJ and HMUS are the historical annual compounded total returns, including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any security holder that would have reduced returns. The ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Only the returns for periods of one year or greater are annualized returns.

HMMJ will not knowingly invest in any constituent issuers that have exposure to the medical or recreational marijuana market in the United States, unless or until it becomes legal. HMMJ will not be directly engaged in the manufacture, possession, use, sale or distribution of marijuana in either Canada or the U.S. Please read the full risk disclosure in the prospectus before investing.

There are risks associated with this product. HMUS is expected to invest in the Marijuana industry in certain U.S. states that have legalized marijuana for therapeutic or adult-use, which is currently illegal under U.S. federal law. HMUS will passively invest in companies involved in the marijuana industry in the U.S. where local state law regulates and permits such activities, as well as in companies involved in the Canadian legal Marijuana industry. HMUS will not be directly engaged in the manufacture, importation, possession, use, sale or distribution of marijuana in either Canada or the U.S. Please read the full risk disclosure in the prospectus before investing.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the author's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the authors do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

For further information: For media inquiries: Contact Mark Noble, Executive Vice President, ETF Strategy, Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc., (416) 640-8254, [email protected]