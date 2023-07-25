Horizons ETFs Opens the Market

TORONTO, July 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Rohit Mehta, President and Chief Executive Officer of Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc., along with the Horizons ETFs' team, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange, to open the market and celebrate the launch of the six new Equity Essentials ETFs: Horizons Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSX: HBNK), Horizons Enhanced Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSX: BNKL), Horizons Enhanced Equal Weight Canadian Banks Covered Call ETF (TSX: BKCL), Horizons Enhanced S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSX: CANL), Horizons Enhanced Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF (TSX: CNCL), and the Horizons Enhanced US Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF (TSX: USCL).

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange-traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has over $26 billion of assets under management and 113 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Horizons ETFs is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages approximately $710 billion of assets across 13 countries around the world.

