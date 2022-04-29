Horizons ETFs Opens the Market

Toronto Stock Exchange

Apr 29, 2022, 11:00 ET

TORONTO, April 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Tammy Cash, Executive Vice President, Marketing of Horizons ETFs, her team, and representatives from National Bank Financial, joined Graham Mackenzie, Head, Exchange Traded Products, TMX Group, to celebrate the launch of the 11th annual Biggest Winner Trading Competition and open the market.

TMX Group congratulates Horizons ETFs on the launch of the Biggest Winner Competition
Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company offering one of the largest suites of exchange-traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. As at March 31, 2022, Horizons ETFs has over $23 billion of assets under management and 105 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.

Supported by National Bank and TMX Group, the Biggest Winner Trading Competition offers Canadians the chance to trade ETFs in a virtual trading simulator competition while competing for up to $21,000 in cash prizes.

Date:   Friday April 29, 2022

Time:   9:00am - 9:30am

Place:  120 Adelaide St W.

