Horizons ETFs Opens the Market

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company offering one of the largest suites of exchange-traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. As at March 31, 2022, Horizons ETFs has over $23 billion of assets under management and 105 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.