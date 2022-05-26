Horizons ETFs Opens the Market
May 26, 2022, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, May 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Mark Noble, Executive Vice-President, ETF Strategy of Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc., along with the Horizons ETFs' team, joined Graham MacKenzie, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange, to open the market and celebrate the launch of the Horizons Copper Producers Index ETF (TSX:COPP).
Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has over $22 billion of assets under management and 104 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.
The Horizons Copper Producers Index ETF is Canada's first copper equities ETF.
SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange
For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Jonathan McGuire, 416-640-2956
