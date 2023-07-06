Horizons ETFs Launches Enhanced Exposure to Core Equities and Canada's Lowest-Cost Canadian Bank ETF

Equity Essentials ETFs offer exposure to Canadian Large-Cap Equity, U.S. Large-Cap Equity, and Canadian Banks

TORONTO, July 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs" or the "Manager") is pleased to make two big announcements:

The launch of five new ETFs that aim to accelerate the performance of Canada's big banks and U.S. and Canadian large cap stocks through the strategic use of leverage, or leverage together with covered calls (the " Enhanced ETFs ").





big banks and U.S. and Canadian large cap stocks through the strategic use of leverage, or leverage together with covered calls (the " "). The launch of the Horizons Equal Weight Banks Index ETF ("HBNK") – Canada's lowest-cost Canadian Bank ETF¹ – with an effective management fee and MER of 0.00% until July 31, 2024 .

In Canada, just three ETF categories account for more than $120 billion or approximately one-third of total ETF assets under management: Large-Cap Canadian Equity, Large-Cap U.S. Equity, and Canadian Financial Services Equity². Horizons ETFs now offers Canadians the most comprehensive and among the most cost-effective ways to participate in these "Equity Essentials" categories.

Each Equity Essentials ETF uses up to three strategies to help investors optimize their risk exposure and performance potential: Low-cost benchmark tracking, 1.25 times leverage ("1.25x") to potentially amplify returns, and covered call writing to enhance income.

The Enhanced ETFs and HBNK (together, the "ETFs") closed their initial offering of units on July 5, 2023, and will begin trading on the TSX when it opens this morning.

"We're helping Canadians access core equity in ways that work for them, whether they want low-cost benchmark, potentially amplified performance, or greater income potential through covered calls," said Rohit Mehta, President and CEO of Horizons ETFs. "Our new ETFs are a powerful new way for investors to get the exposure they want to the most important – and most essential – equity categories in Canada."

This table outlines the six new Horizons ETFs:

ETF Name

and Ticker Investment Objective Target Leverage Ratio Mgmt

Fee* Initial Target Annualized

Net Yield³ Horizons

Equal Weight

Banks Index

ETF

("HBNK") Seeks to replicate, to the extent

reasonably possible and net of

expenses, the performance of an index

of equal-weighted equity securities of

diversified Canadian banks (currently,

the Solactive Equal Weight Canada

Banks Index). Not

Leveraged 0.09%

(rebated to

0.00% until

July 31,

2024) 5.2 % Horizons

Enhanced

Equal Weight

Banks Index

ETF

("BNKL") Seeks to replicate, to the extent

reasonably possible and net of

expenses, 1.25 times (125%) the

performance of an index of equal-

weighted equity securities of diversified

Canadian banks (currently, the Solactive

Equal Weight Canada Banks Index). 1.25x 0.35 % 6.1 % Horizons

Enhanced

Equal Weight

Canadian

Banks

Covered Call

ETF

("BKCL") Seeks to provide, to the extent

reasonably possible and net of

expenses: (a) exposure to the

performance of an index of equal-

weighted equity securities of diversified

Canadian banks (currently, the Solactive

Equal Weight Canada Banks Index);

and (b) high monthly distributions of

dividend and call option income. To

generate income, BKCL will be exposed

to a dynamic covered call option writing

program. BKCL will also employ

leverage through cash borrowing and

will generally endeavour to maintain a

leverage ratio of approximately 125%. 1.25x 0.65 % 15.6 % Horizons

Enhanced

S&P/TSX 60

Index ETF

("CANL") Seeks to replicate, to the extent

reasonably possible and net of

expenses, 1.25 times (125%) the

performance of an index of equity

securities representing the large-cap

market segment of the Canadian equity

market (currently, the S&P/TSX 60™

Index). CANL will use leverage in order

to seek to achieve its investment

objective through the use of cash

borrowings or as otherwise permitted

under applicable securities legislation. 1.25x 0.35 % 4.2 % Horizons

Enhanced Canadian

Large Cap

Equity

Covered Call

ETF

("CNCL") Seeks to provide, to the extent

reasonably possible and net of

expenses: (a) exposure to the

performance of the large-cap market

segment of the Canadian equity market;

and (b) high monthly distributions of

dividend and call option income. To

generate income, CNCL will be exposed

to a dynamic covered call option writing

program. CNCL will also employ

leverage through cash borrowing and

will generally endeavour to maintain a

leverage ratio of approximately 125%. 1.25x 0.65 % 12.5 % Horizons

Enhanced US

Large Cap

Equity

Covered Call

ETF

("USCL") Seeks to provide, to the extent

reasonably possible and net of

expenses: (a) exposure to the

performance of the large-cap market

segment of the U.S. equity market; and

(b) high monthly distributions of dividend

and call option income. To generate

income, USCL will be exposed to a

dynamic covered call option writing

program. USCL will also employ

leverage through cash borrowing and

will generally endeavour to maintain a

leverage ratio of approximately 125%. 1.25x 0.65 % 14.0 %

* Plus applicable sales tax

How does 1.25x leverage work?

Five of the six ETFs launched today – BNKL, BKCL, CANL, CNCL, and USCL – use leverage, a strategy that can potentially magnify both gains and losses. These Enhanced ETFs aim to generate approximately 1.25x the return of their underlying index.

To do this, each of the Enhanced ETFs creates leverage using cash borrowing and invests, on a leveraged basis, in a related ETF managed by Horizons ETFs. To ensure risk is limited to the capital invested, each Enhanced ETF will be regularly monitored and seeks to maintain a leverage ratio of approximately 125%, or 1.25x, of its NAV.

"Using a light leverage approach to investing can potentially provide a significantly higher return than traditional benchmark exposure over an extended period," continued Mr. Mehta. "Our Enhanced ETFs let Canadians potentially get more from their core equities, whether it's extra income potential from covered calls or the use of leverage to potentially accelerate returns."

How does HBNK achieve an effective fee of 0.00% until July 31, 2024?

The only non-enhanced ETF among today's launch is HBNK, which provides equal-weight exposure to Canada's Big Six banks – Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, and National Bank of Canada.

Horizons ETFs has agreed to voluntarily rebate 0.09% of the management fee until July 31, 2024 ("the "Rebate Period"). As of today, HBNK will be the lowest-cost Canadian bank ETF available, with an effective management fee of 0.00% during the Rebate Period¹. When the Rebate Period ends, HBNK's management fee will revert to 0.09%, which as at today, would still be the lowest among all Canadian Bank ETFs currently available.

"Canada's Big Six Banks represent more than one-fifth of the S&P/TSX 60 Index," said Mr. Mehta. "With HBNK, we're excited to give investors the opportunity to access what has been one of the most stable and dividend-rich sectors through the lowest-cost ETF in the country."

Management fees for three existing covered call ETFs now reduced by 40%

Horizons ETFs is reducing the management fees on three existing covered call ETFs within the Equity Essentials suite: the Horizons Enhanced Equal Weight Canadian Banks Covered Call ETF ("BKCC"), the Horizons US Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF ("USCC.U"), and the Horizons Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF ("CNCC"). The management fee for each of BKCC, USCC.U and CNCC will be reduced from 0.65% to 0.39% - a 26 basis point reduction, effective today, July 6, 2023.

Here is the full family of Horizons ETFs' Equity Essentials:

Large-Cap Canadian Equity Large-Cap U.S. Equity Canadian Banks ● Horizons S&P/TSX 60™ Index ETF ("HXT") ● Horizons Enhanced S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF ("CANL") ● Horizons Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF ("CNCC") ● Horizons Enhanced Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF ("CNCL") ● Horizons S&P 500® Index ETF ("HXS") ● Horizons US Large Cap Index ETF ("HULC") ● Horizons US Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF ("USCC.U") ● Horizons Enhanced US Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF ("USCL") ● Horizons Equal Weight Canada Banks Index ETF ("HEWB") ● Horizons Equal Weight Banks Index ETF ("HBNK") ● Horizons Enhanced Equal Weight Banks Index ETF ("BNKL") ● Horizons Enhanced Equal Weight Canadian Banks Covered Call ETF ("BKCC") ● Horizons Enhanced Equal Weight Canadian Banks Covered Call ETF ("BKCL")

About Horizons ETFs Management ( Canada ) Inc. (www.HorizonsETFs.com )

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company with one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs currently has more than $26 billion of assets under management and 113 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Horizons ETFs is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages approximately $710 billion of assets across 13 countries around the world.

¹Based on all publicly available information as at the time of this press release

²Morningstar as at May 31, 2023

³The amount of the monthly distributions of an ETF, and therefore the initial targeted annualized net yield and the ongoing annualized net yield of an ETF, may fluctuate based on market conditions. There can be no assurance that an ETF will make any distribution in any particular period or periods. The Manager may, in its complete discretion, change the frequency of these distributions, and any such change will be announced by press release.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded products managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (the "Horizons Exchange Traded Products"). The Horizons Exchange Traded Products are not guaranteed, their value changes frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Certain Horizons Exchange Traded Products may have exposure to leveraged investment techniques that magnify gains and losses and which may result in greater volatility in value and could be subject to aggressive investment risk and price volatility risk. Such risks are described in the prospectus. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Horizons Exchange Traded Products. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

Each of the Enhanced ETFs is an alternative mutual fund within the meaning of NI 81-102, and is permitted to use strategies generally prohibited by conventional mutual funds, such as the ability to invest more than 10% of the Enhanced ETF's net asset value in securities of a single issuer, the ability to borrow cash and to employ leverage. While these strategies will only be used in accordance with the applicable investment objectives and strategies of the Enhanced ETFs, during certain market conditions they may accelerate the risk that an investment in Units of such Enhanced ETF decreases in value.

