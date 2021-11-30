Horizons ETFs Announces Shareholder Approval for Proposed Merger of HHF and HRAA

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs" or the "Manager") is pleased to announce today that following a special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders of the Horizons Morningstar Hedge Fund Index ETF ("HHF" or the "Merging ETF"), shareholders approved the merger (the "Merger") of HHF into the Horizons ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation ETF ("HRAA" or the "Continuing ETF"). Each of HHF and HRAA are a seperate corporate class of shares of the Horizons ETF Corp. managed by the Manager.

The approval of the Merger follows the proposal made by the Manager and published in a press release date August 31, 2021 followed by a circular sent to all shareholders of the Merging ETF dated October 29, 2021 both available at www.sedar.com and www.HorizonsETFs.com. The necessary regulatory and Independent Review Committee approvals have also been received.

The Merger is expected to take place on or about December 3, 2021, after the close of business (the "Merger Date"), with units of the Merging ETF being delisted for trading from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") at the close of business on that same date. HHF is not accepting share subscriptions and the last day to submit an HHF share redemption is December 1, 2021.

About Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (www.HorizonsETFs.com)

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has more than $20 billion of assets under management and 103 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.

Commissions, management fees (including performance fees) and expenses may all be associated with an investment in Horizons ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation ETF ("the ETF") managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. The ETF is an alternative mutual fund within the meaning of National instrument 81-102, Investment Funds, and is permitted to use strategies generally prohibited by conventional mutual funds and ETFs, such as borrowing cash, selling securities short, and employing leverage of up to 300%, amongst others. The use of these strategies may accelerate the risk associated with the ETF. The ETF Is not guaranteed, its values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the ETF. Please read the prospectus and its risk disclosure before investing.

Certain statements may constitute a forward looking statement, including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "estimate" or "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof) to the extent they relate to the ETFs or Horizons ETFs. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the ETFs, the ETF's managers or Horizons ETFs current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the ETFs' forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the ETFs do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

SOURCE Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc.

For further information: For all inquiries: Contact Horizons ETFs at 1-866-641-5739 (toll-free) or (416) 933-5745, [email protected]

Related Links

http://horizonsetfs.com/

