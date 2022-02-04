Horizons ETFs Announces Share Consolidation

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs") has announced today that it intends to consolidate shares of the BetaPro Marijuana Companies 2x Daily Bull ETF ("HMJU" or the "Consolidating ETF") as indicated in the table below.

After the close of trading on Friday, February 18, 2022, on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"), the shares of the Consolidating ETF will be consolidated on the basis of the ratio (the "Consolidation Ratio") set out below:

ETF Name Ticker Consolidation Ratio BetaPro Marijuana Companies 2x Daily Bull ETF HMJU 1:5

The shares of HMJU will begin trading on a post-consolidated basis on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, the effective date of the consolidation.

When a share consolidation occurs, the net asset value per share is increased by the same ratio as the share consolidation so that the share consolidation has no impact on the value of the investor's total share position. An investor's cost per share is also increased by the same ratio as the share consolidation, although their total cost remains unchanged.

No fractional shares will be issued. Where the consolidation results in a fractional share, the number of post-consolidation shares will be rounded down to the nearest whole share, in the case of a fractional interest that is less than 0.5, or rounded up to the nearest whole number, in the case of a fractional interest that is 0.5 or greater.

Horizons ETFs reserves the right to cancel or amend this corporate action if we deem it appropriate to do so, before the effective date of Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

Shareholder Information

Shareholders of the Consolidating ETF do not need to take any action to effect this transaction. Shareholders will have their brokerage accounts automatically updated to reflect the consolidation. A shareholder's broker may take several days to reflect this transaction in the shareholder's account (the "Settlement Period"). However, the shareholder is still able to trade the shares of the Consolidating ETF during this time. If they wish to do so, Horizons ETFs recommends investors contact their broker by phone during the Settlement Period in order to trade the post-consolidation shares.

About Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (www.HorizonsETFs.com)

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has more than $21 billion of assets under management and 104 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded products (the "Horizons Exchange Traded Products") managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. The Horizons Exchange Traded Products are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Horizons Exchange Traded Products. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the Consolidating ETF, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus. The Consolidating ETF trades like a stock, fluctuates in market value and may trade at a discount to it's net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss.

