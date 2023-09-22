HORIZONS ETFS ANNOUNCES SEPTEMBER 2023 DISTRIBUTIONS FOR ITS SUITE OF ETFs

News provided by

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc.

22 Sep, 2023, 20:51 ET

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs") is pleased to announce the distribution amounts per security (the "Distributions") for its exchange traded funds (the "ETFs"), for the period ending September 30, 2023, as indicated in the tables below.

The ex-dividend date for the following Distributions is anticipated to be September 28, 2023. 

ETF Name

Ticker

Symbol

Distribution

per Security

Frequency

Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF

HAL

$0.19680

Quarterly

Horizons Active Global Dividend ETF

HAZ

$0.12686

Quarterly

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF(1)

HMMJ

$0.09635

Quarterly

HMMJ.U

$0.09635

Quarterly

Horizons Pipelines & Energy Services Index ETF

HOG

$0.10000

Quarterly

Horizons Inovestor Canadian Equity Index ETF

INOC

$0.07572

Quarterly

Horizons Global Sustainability Leaders Index ETF

ETHI

$0.12500

Quarterly

Horizons S&P Green Bond Index ETF

HGGB

$0.21112

Quarterly

Horizons Active Corporate Bond ETF

HAB

$0.03200

Monthly

Horizons Active Cdn Bond ETF

HAD

$0.02300

Monthly

Horizons Active Global Fixed Income ETF

HAF

$0.03300

Monthly

Horizons Active Hybrid Bond and Preferred Share ETF

HYBR

$0.03500

Monthly

Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term Investment Grade Bond ETF

HFR

$0.04900

Monthly

Horizons Active Cdn Municipal Bond ETF

HMP

$0.02500

Monthly

Horizons Active Preferred Share ETF

HPR

$0.03600

Monthly

Horizons Active Floating Rate Senior Loan ETF

HSL

$0.04800

Monthly

Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term US Investment Grade Bond ETF(2)

HUF.U

$0.04100

Monthly

HUF

$0.04100

Monthly

Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF

HYI

$0.04200

Monthly

Horizons Tactical Absolute Return Bond ETF

HARB.J

$0.03700

Monthly

Horizons Active ESG Corporate Bond ETF

HAEB

$0.02900

Monthly

Horizons Canadian Utility Services High Dividend Index ETF

UTIL

$0.07600

Monthly

Horizons Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF

CNCC

$0.10000

Monthly

Horizons Canadian Oil and Gas Equity Covered Call ETF

ENCC

$0.13000

Monthly

Horizons Gold Producer Equity Covered Call ETF

GLCC

$0.22000

Monthly

Horizons Equal Weight Canadian Bank Covered Call ETF

BKCC

$0.15000

Monthly

Horizons NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF

QQCC

$0.10750

Monthly

Horizons US Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF(3)

USCC.U

$0.12000

Monthly

USCC

$0.12000

Monthly

Horizons Gold Yield ETF

HGY

$0.05000

Monthly

Horizons Enhanced Equal Weight Banks Index ETF

BNKL

$0.10100

Monthly

Horizons Enhanced Equal Weight Canadian Banks Covered Call ETF

BKCL

$0.25700

Monthly

Horizons Enhanced S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF

CANL

$0.07100

Monthly

Horizons Enhanced Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF

CNCL

$0.20600

Monthly

Horizons Enhanced US Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF

USCL

$0.23100

Monthly

Horizons Equal Weight Banks Index ETF

HBNK

$0.08700

Monthly

Horizons Balanced Asset Allocation ETF

HBAL

$0.03000

Monthly

Horizons Conservative Asset Allocation ETF

HCON

$0.03000

Monthly

Horizons All-Equity Asset Allocation ETF

HEQT

$0.02500

Monthly


The ex-dividend date for the following Distributions is anticipated to be September 29, 2023.

ETF Name

Ticker

Symbol

Distribution

per Security

Frequency

Horizons US Dollar Currency ETF (4)

DLR.U

$ 0.07683

Quarterly

DLR

$ 0.07683

Quarterly

Horizons High Interest Savings ETF

CASH

$0.21700

Monthly

Horizons 0-3 Month T-Bill ETF

CBIL

$0.19500

Monthly

Horizons 0-3 Month U.S. T-Bill ETF(5)

UBIL.U

$0.22500

Monthly


The record date for all ETFs will be September 29, 2023. The Distributions for securities of each ETF will be paid in cash or, if the securityholder has enrolled in the respective ETF's dividend reinvestment plan, reinvested in additional securities of the applicable ETF, on or about October 6, 2023.

(1)

Distributions for Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF are declared and paid in Canadian dollars, including those listed under the U.S. dollar traded ticker HMMJ.U. The approximate U.S. dollar equivalent distribution rate for HMMJ.U is $0.07145 per security. For securityholders who hold the U.S. dollar traded HMMJ.U, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to U.S. dollars.

(2)

Distributions for the Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term US Investment Grade Bond ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars, including those listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker HUF. The approximate Canadian dollar equivalent distribution rate for HUF is $0.05529 per security. For securityholders who hold the Canadian dollar-traded HUF, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to Canadian dollars.

(3)

Distributions for the Horizons US Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars, including those listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker USCC. The approximate Canadian dollar equivalent distribution rate for USCC is $0.16182 per security. For securityholders who hold the Canadian dollar-traded USCC, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to Canadian dollars.

(4)

Distributions for the Horizons US Dollar Currency ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars, including those listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker DLR. The approximate Canadian dollar equivalent distribution rate for DLR is $0.10361 per security. For securityholders who hold the Canadian dollar-traded DLR, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to Canadian dollars.

(5)

Distributions for the Horizons 0-3 Month U.S. T-Bill ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars,


Distributions for the ETFs will vary from period to period. For further information regarding the Distributions, please visit www.HorizonsETFs.com.

About Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ( www.HorizonsETFs.com)

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has more than $27 billion of assets under management and 110 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Horizons ETFs is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages approximately $710 billion of assets across 13 countries around the world.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange traded products managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (the "Horizons Exchange Traded Products") and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with an investment in the Horizons Exchange Traded Products. The Horizons Exchange Traded Products are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Horizons Exchange Traded Products. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

SOURCE Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc.

For further information: [email protected] (416) 933-5745 or (866) 641-5739

Organization Profile

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc.