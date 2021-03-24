Horizons ETFs Announces March 2021 Distributions for Certain ETFs
Mar 24, 2021, 18:54 ET
TORONTO, March 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs") is pleased to announce the distribution amounts per unit (the "Distributions") for certain of its exchange traded funds (the "ETFs"), for the period ending March 31, 2021, as indicated in the table below.
The ex-dividend date for the Distributions is anticipated to be March 30, 2021, for all unitholders of record on March 31, 2021. The Distributions for units of each ETF will be paid in cash or, if the unitholder has enrolled in the respective ETF's dividend reinvestment plan ("DRIP"), reinvested in additional units of the applicable ETF, on or about April 13, 2021.
Horizons ETFs has made an additional announcement regarding the March distributions for its family of covered call ETFs in a separate press release.
|
ETF Name
|
Ticker Symbol
|
Cash Distribution per Unit
|
Annualized Yield*
|
Frequency
|
Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF
|
HAL
|
$0.13112
|
3.01%
|
Quarterly
|
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF(1)
|
HMMJ
|
$0.03433
|
1.11%
|
Quarterly
|
HMMJ.U
|
$0.03433
|
1.11%
|
Quarterly
|
Horizons Pipelines & Energy Services Index ETF
|
HOG
|
$0.07862
|
3.85%
|
Quarterly
|
Horizons Inovestor Canadian Equity Index ETF
|
INOC
|
$0.04266
|
1.45%
|
Quarterly
|
Horizons Global Sustainability Leaders Index ETF
|
ETHI
|
$0.10776
|
1.01%
|
Quarterly
|
Horizons US Marijuana Index ETF(2)
|
HMUS
|
$0.03401
|
1.33%
|
HMUS.U
|
$0.03401
|
1.33%
|
Horizons Active Corporate Bond ETF
|
HAB
|
$0.02542
|
2.76%
|
Monthly
|
Horizons Active Cdn Bond ETF
|
HAD
|
$0.01878
|
2.20%
|
Monthly
|
Horizons Active Global Fixed Income ETF
|
HAF
|
$0.01406
|
2.19%
|
Monthly
|
Horizons Active Emerging Markets Bond ETF
|
HEMB
|
$0.02775
|
3.41%
|
Monthly
|
Horizons Active Hybrid Bond and Preferred Share ETF(3)
|
HYBR (formerly HFP)
|
$0.03051
|
4.04%
|
Monthly
|
Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term Investment Grade Bond ETF
|
HFR
|
$0.01010
|
1.20%
|
Monthly
|
Horizons Active Cdn Municipal Bond ETF
|
HMP
|
$0.01679
|
2.01%
|
Monthly
|
Horizons Active Preferred Share ETF
|
HPR
|
$0.03284
|
4.36%
|
Monthly
|
Horizons Active Floating Rate Senior Loan ETF
|
HSL
|
$0.01290
|
1.66%
|
Monthly
|
Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term US Investment Grade Bond ETF
|
HUF.U
|
$0.00675
|
0.80%
|
Monthly
|
HUF
|
$0.00675
|
0.80%
|
Monthly
|
Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF
|
HYI
|
$0.03150
|
4.16%
|
Monthly
|
Horizons Tactical Absolute Return Bond ETF
|
HARB.J
|
$0.04125
|
5.15%
|
Monthly
|
* Based on the applicable March 23, 2021, net asset value per unit, which is available at www.HorizonsETFs.com.
|
(1)
|
Distributions for Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF are declared and paid in Canadian dollars, including those listed under the U.S. dollar traded ticker HMMJ.U. The approximate U.S. dollar equivalent distribution rate for HMMJ.U is $0.02728 per unit. For unitholders who hold the U.S. dollar traded HMMJ.U, distribution payments will typically be converted to U.S. dollars by the unitholder's account holder.
|
(2)
|
Distributions for Horizons US Marijuana Index ETF are declared and paid in Canadian dollars, including those listed under the U.S. dollar traded ticker HMUS.U. The approximate U.S. dollar equivalent distribution rate for HMUS.U is $0.02702 per unit. For unitholders who hold the U.S. dollar traded HMUS.U, distribution payments will typically be converted to U.S.dollars by the unitholder's account holder. Distributions are being reviewed at least quarterly but they are declared at the discretion of Horizons ETFs and may not be announced with a set frequency.
|
(3)
|
Effective March 10, 2021, Horizons Active Floating Rate Preferred Share ETF name changed to Horizons Active Hybrid Bond and Preferred Share ETF and its ticker also changed from HFP to HYBR.
|
(4)
|
Distributions for the Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term US Investment Grade Distributions are declared and paid in U.S. dollars, including those listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker HUF. The approximate Canadian dollar equivalent distribution rate for HUF is $0.00849 per unit. For unitholders who hold the Canadian dollar-traded HUF, distribution payments will typically be converted to Canadian dollars by the unitholder's account holder.
Distributions for the ETFs will vary from period to period. For further information regarding the Distributions, please visit www.HorizonsETFs.com.
About Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (www.HorizonsETFs.com)
Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has more than $17.2 billion of assets under management and 88 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded products (the "Horizons Exchange Traded Products") managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. The Horizons Exchange Traded Products are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Horizons Exchange Traded Products. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.
SOURCE Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc.
For further information: Martin Fabregas, Investor Relations, (416) 601-2508 or (866) 641-5739
