HORIZONS ETFS ANNOUNCES JUNE 2023 DISTRIBUTIONS FOR ITS SUITE OF ETFs

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc.

23 Jun, 2023, 18:28 ET

TORONTO, June 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs") is pleased to announce the distribution amounts per security (the "Distributions") for its exchange traded funds (the "ETFs"), for the period ending June 30, 2023, as indicated in the tables below.

The ex-dividend date for the following Distributions is anticipated to be June 29, 2023. 

ETF Name

Ticker Symbol

Distribution per Security

Frequency

Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF

HAL

$0.17768

Quarterly

Horizons Active Global Dividend ETF

HAZ

$0.12136

Quarterly

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF(1)

HMMJ

$0.09385

Quarterly

HMMJ.U

$0.09385

Quarterly

Horizons Pipelines & Energy Services Index ETF

HOG

$0.09969

Quarterly

Horizons Inovestor Canadian Equity Index ETF

INOC

$0.07729

Quarterly

Horizons Global Sustainability Leaders Index ETF

ETHI

$0.12686

Quarterly

Horizons S&P Green Bond Index ETF

HGGB

$0.22355

Quarterly

Horizons Active Corporate Bond ETF

HAB

$0.03258

Monthly

Horizons Active Cdn Bond ETF

HAD

$0.02319

Monthly

Horizons Active Global Fixed Income ETF

HAF

$0.03232

Monthly

Horizons Active Hybrid Bond and Preferred Share ETF

HYBR

$0.03481

Monthly

Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term Investment Grade Bond ETF

HFR

$0.04468

Monthly

Horizons Active Cdn Municipal Bond ETF

HMP

$0.02573

Monthly

Horizons Active Preferred Share ETF

HPR

$0.03497

Monthly

Horizons Active Floating Rate Senior Loan ETF

HSL

$0.04794

Monthly

Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term US Investment Grade Bond ETF(2)

HUF.U

$0.03727

Monthly

HUF

$0.03727

Monthly

Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF

HYI

$0.04250

Monthly

Horizons Tactical Absolute Return Bond ETF

HARB.J

$0.03800

Monthly

Horizons Active ESG Corporate Bond ETF

HAEB

$0.02930

Monthly

Horizons Canadian Utility Services High Dividend Index ETF

UTIL

$0.07400

Monthly

Horizons Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF

CNCC

$0.10000

Monthly

Horizons Canadian Oil and Gas Equity Covered Call ETF

ENCC

$0.13000

Monthly

Horizons Gold Producer Equity Covered Call ETF

GLCC

$0.22000

Monthly

Horizons Equal Weight Canadian Bank Covered Call ETF

BKCC

$0.15000

Monthly

Horizons NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF

QQCC

$0.10750

Monthly

Horizons US Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF(3)

USCC.U

$0.12000

Monthly

USCC

$0.12000

Monthly

Horizons Gold Yield ETF

HGY

$0.05000

Monthly

The ex-dividend date for the following Distributions is anticipated to be June 30, 2023.

ETF Name

Ticker Symbol

Distribution per Security

Frequency

Horizons US Dollar Currency ETF (4)

DLR.U

$0.08246

Quarterly

DLR

$0.08246

Quarterly

Horizons High Interest Savings ETF

CASH

$0.20570

Monthly

Horizons 0-3 Month T-Bill ETF

CBIL

$0.18900

Monthly

Horizons 0-3 Month U.S. T-Bill ETF(5)

UBIL.U

$0.20700

Monthly

The record date for all ETFs will be June 30, 2023. The Distributions for securities of each ETF will be paid in cash or, if the securityholder has enrolled in the respective ETF's dividend reinvestment plan, reinvested in additional securities of the applicable ETF, on or about July 10, 2023.

(1)

Distributions for Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF are declared and paid in Canadian dollars, including those listed under the U.S. dollar traded ticker HMMJ.U. The approximate U.S. dollar equivalent distribution rate for HMMJ.U is $0.07137 per security. For securityholders who hold the U.S. dollar traded HMMJ.U, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to U.S. dollars.

(2)

Distributions for the Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term US Investment Grade Bond ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars, including those listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker HUF. The approximate Canadian dollar equivalent distribution rate for HUF is $0.04901 per security. For securityholders who hold the Canadian dollar-traded HUF, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to Canadian dollars.

(3)

Distributions for the Horizons US Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars, including those listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker USCC. The approximate Canadian dollar equivalent distribution rate for USCC is $0.15779 per security. For securityholders who hold the Canadian dollar-traded USCC, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to Canadian dollars.

(4)

Distributions for the Horizons US Dollar Currency ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars, including those listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker DLR. The approximate Canadian dollar equivalent distribution rate for DLR is $0.10843 per security. For securityholders who hold the Canadian dollar-traded DLR, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to Canadian dollars.

(5)

Distributions for the Horizons 0-3 Month U.S. T-Bill ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars,


Distributions for the ETFs will vary from period to period. For further information regarding the Distributions, please visit www.HorizonsETFs.com.

About Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ( www.HorizonsETFs.com)

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has more than $25 billion of assets under management and 107 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange traded products managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (the "Horizons Exchange Traded Products") and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with an investment in the Horizons Exchange Traded Products. The Horizons Exchange Traded Products are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Horizons Exchange Traded Products. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

