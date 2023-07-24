HORIZONS ETFS ANNOUNCES JULY 2023 DISTRIBUTIONS FOR ITS SUITE OF ETFs

TORONTO, July 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs") is pleased to announce the distribution amounts per security (the "Distributions") for its exchange traded funds (the "ETFs"), for the period ending July 31, 2023, as indicated in the tables below.

The ex-dividend date for the following Distributions is anticipated to be July 28, 2023.

ETF Name Ticker

Symbol Distribution

per Security Frequency Horizons Active Corporate Bond ETF HAB $0.03200 Monthly Horizons Active Cdn Bond ETF HAD $0.02300 Monthly Horizons Active Global Fixed Income ETF HAF $0.03300 Monthly Horizons Active Hybrid Bond and Preferred Share ETF HYBR $0.03500 Monthly Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term Investment Grade Bond ETF HFR $0.04900 Monthly Horizons Active Cdn Municipal Bond ETF HMP $0.02500 Monthly Horizons Active Preferred Share ETF HPR $0.03600 Monthly Horizons Active Floating Rate Senior Loan ETF HSL $0.04800 Monthly Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term US Investment Grade Bond ETF(1) HUF.U $0.04100 Monthly HUF $0.04100 Monthly Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF HYI $0.04200 Monthly Horizons Tactical Absolute Return Bond ETF HARB.J $0.03700 Monthly Horizons Active ESG Corporate Bond ETF HAEB $0.02900 Monthly Horizons Canadian Utility Services High Dividend Index ETF UTIL $0.07600 Monthly Horizons Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF CNCC $0.10000 Monthly Horizons Canadian Oil and Gas Equity Covered Call ETF ENCC $0.13000 Monthly Horizons Gold Producer Equity Covered Call ETF GLCC $0.22000 Monthly Horizons Equal Weight Canadian Bank Covered Call ETF BKCC $0.15000 Monthly Horizons NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF QQCC $0.10750 Monthly Horizons US Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF(2) USCC.U $0.12000 Monthly USCC $0.12000 Monthly Horizons Gold Yield ETF HGY $0.05000 Monthly Horizons Enhanced Equal Weight Banks Index ETF(3) BNKL $0.10100 Monthly Horizons Enhanced Equal Weight Canadian Banks Covered Call ETF(3) BKCL $0.25700 Monthly Horizons Enhanced S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF(3) CANL $0.07100 Monthly Horizons Enhanced Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF(3) CNCL $0.20600 Monthly Horizons Enhanced US Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF(3) USCL $0.23100 Monthly Horizons Equal Weight Banks Index ETF(3) HBNK $0.08700 Monthly



The ex-dividend date for the following Distributions is anticipated to be July 31, 2023.

ETF Name Ticker

Symbol Distribution

per Security Frequency Horizons High Interest Savings ETF CASH $0.22100 Monthly Horizons 0-3 Month T-Bill ETF CBIL $0.19500 Monthly Horizons 0-3 Month U.S. T-Bill ETF(4) UBIL.U $0.21500 Monthly



The record date for all ETFs will be July 31, 2023. The Distributions for securities of each ETF will be paid in cash or, if the securityholder has enrolled in the respective ETF's dividend reinvestment plan, reinvested in additional securities of the applicable ETF, on or about August 8, 2023.

(1) Distributions for the Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term US Investment Grade Bond ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars, including those listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker HUF. The approximate Canadian dollar equivalent distribution rate for HUF is $0.05419 per security. For securityholders who hold the Canadian dollar-traded HUF, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to Canadian dollars. (2) Distributions for the Horizons US Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars, including those listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker USCC. The approximate Canadian dollar equivalent distribution rate for USCC is $0.15859 per security. For securityholders who hold the Canadian dollar-traded USCC, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to Canadian dollars. (3) The securities of Horizons Enhanced Equal Weight Banks Index ETF, Horizons Enhanced Equal Weight Canadian Banks Covered Call ETF, Horizons Enhanced S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF, Horizons Enhanced Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF, Horizons Enhanced US Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF and Horizons Equal Weight Banks Index ETF began trading on July 5, 2023. The distribution amount shown above represents the period since inception. (4) Distributions for the Horizons 0-3 Month U.S. T-Bill ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars.



Distributions for the ETFs will vary from period to period. For further information regarding the Distributions, please visit www.HorizonsETFs.com.

About Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (www.HorizonsETFs.com)

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has more than $27 billion of assets under management and 113 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Horizons ETFs is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages approximately $710 billion of assets across 13 countries around the world.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange traded products managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (the "Horizons Exchange Traded Products") and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with an investment in the Horizons Exchange Traded Products. The Horizons Exchange Traded Products are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Horizons Exchange Traded Products. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

SOURCE Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc.

For further information: [email protected] (416) 933-5745 or (866) 641-5739