HORIZONS ETFs ANNOUNCES FINAL VALUATIONS FOR TERMINATING ETFs

TORONTO, May 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (the "Manager") previously announced, by way of a press release dated March 11, 2022, that the exchange traded funds (the "ETFs") listed in the table below would be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange at the close of business on May 17, 2022, and terminated effective upon the close of business today, May 20, 2022. The ETFs' final net asset values ("NAV"), distributions and termination proceeds per unit or ETF share, as applicable (each a "Security") are as follows:

ETF Ticker Ex-Distribution

NAV per Security Income

Distribution per Security Capital Gains

Distribution per Security Final Net

Proceeds of

Termination per Security Horizons Active Emerging Markets Bond ETF HEMB $7.696448 $0.28699 - $7.983438 Horizons Active A.I. Global Equity ETF MIND $22.094665 - - $22.094665

Securityholders will receive the proceeds from the liquidation of the assets, less all liabilities and all expenses incurred in connection with the dissolution of the applicable ETF(s). These proceeds will be paid to the holders of the remaining outstanding Securities of the applicable ETF(s) on a pro-rata basis, at the rate shown above, without further action by those Securityholders.

Income and capital gains distributions are indicated on a per Security basis in the table above. The net proceeds of termination paid to each Securityholder is the sum of the ex-distribution NAV per Security plus the income and capital gains distributions per Security indicated in the table above and represents the remaining net assets of the applicable ETF(s). The proceeds of termination were paid out today to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc.

