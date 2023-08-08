HORIZONS ETFs ANNOUNCES FINAL VALUATION FOR THE TERMINATING ETFs

TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (the "Manager") previously announced, by way of a press release dated May 26, 2023, that the exchange traded funds (the "ETFs") listed in the table below would be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange at the close of business on August 1, 2023, and terminated effective upon the close of business today, August 8, 2023. The ETFs' final net asset value ("NAV"), distribution and termination proceeds per unit are as follows:

ETF Ticker Ex-Distribution NAV per Unit Income Distribution per Unit Capital Gains Distribution per Unit Final Net Proceeds of Termination per Unit Horizons Global Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Index ETF HVAX 14.725221 0.072292 - 14.797513 Horizons GX Telemedicine and Digital Health Index ETF HDOC 18.048928 - - 18.048928 Horizons North American Infrastructure Development Index ETF BLDR 27.861379 0.078268 - 27.939647



Securityholders will receive the proceeds from the liquidation of the assets, less all liabilities and all expenses incurred in connection with the dissolution of the applicable ETF(s). These proceeds will be paid to the holders of the remaining outstanding Securities of the applicable ETF(s) on a pro-rata basis, at the rate shown above, without further action by those Securityholders.

Income and capital gains distributions, if any, are indicated in the table above. The net proceeds of termination paid to each Securityholder is the sum of the ex-distribution NAV per Security plus the income and capital gains distributions per Security indicated in the table above and represents the remaining net assets of the applicable ETF(s).

