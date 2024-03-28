HORIZONS ETFs ANNOUNCES FINAL VALUATION FOR THE TERMINATING ETFs

TORONTO, March 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (the "Manager") previously announced, by way of a press release dated January 19, 2024, that the exchange traded funds (the "ETFs") listed in the table below would be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange or Cboe Canada, as applicable at the close of business on March 22, 2024, and terminated effective upon the close of business today, March 28, 2024. The ETFs' final net asset value ("NAV"), distribution and termination proceeds per security are as follows:

ETF Ticker Ex-Distribution NAV per security Income Distribution per security Final Net

Proceeds of

Termination per security Currency of

Final NAV Exchange Horizons Tactical Absolute Return Bond ETF – Total Return Series HARB 10.12123858 - 10.12123858 CAD Toronto Stock Exchange Horizons Tactical Absolute Return Bond ETF – Dividend Series HARB.J 8.68604280 - 8.68604280 CAD Toronto Stock Exchange Horizons Tactical Absolute Return Bond ETF – Unhedged Total Return Series HARB.U 8.23630226 - 8.23630226 USD Toronto Stock Exchange Horizons Absolute Return Global Currency ETF HARC 24.11544571 - 24.11544571 CAD Toronto Stock Exchange Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term US Investment Grade Bond ETF (1) HUF.U HUF 9.92229178 0.15953851 10.08183029 USD Toronto Stock Exchange Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF HYI 7.58885187 - 7.58885187 CAD Toronto Stock Exchange Horizons Active Floating Rate Senior Loan ETF HSL 8.66217545 0.08695405 8.74912950 CAD Toronto Stock Exchange Horizons US Marijuana Index ETF (2) HMUS

HMUS.U 8.32709033 - 8.32709033 CAD Cboe Canada Horizons Psychedelic Stock Index ETF PSYK 6.55444313 - 6.55444313 CAD Cboe Canada Horizons Global BBIG Technology ETF (3) BBIG

BBIG.U 27.34301760 - 27.34301760 CAD Toronto Stock Exchange Horizons Global Hydrogen Index ETF HYDR 8.75179922 - 8.75179922 CAD Toronto Stock Exchange





(1) Proceeds for the Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term US Investment Grade Bond ETF are paid in U.S. dollars, including those listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker HUF. For securityholders who hold the Canadian dollar-traded HUF, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to Canadian dollars.



(2) Proceeds for the Horizons US Marijuana Index ETF are paid in Canadian dollars, including those listed under the US dollar-traded ticker HMUS.U. For securityholders who hold the U.S. dollar traded HMUS.U, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to U.S. dollars.



(3) Proceeds for the Horizons Global BBIG Technology ETF are paid in Canadian dollars, including those listed under the US dollar-traded ticker BBIG.U. For securityholders who hold the U.S. dollar traded BBIG.U, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to U.S. dollars.

Securityholders will receive the proceeds from the liquidation of the assets, less all liabilities and all expenses incurred in connection with the dissolution of the applicable ETF(s). These proceeds will be paid to the holders of the remaining outstanding securities of the applicable ETF(s) on a pro-rata basis, at the rate shown above, without further action by those securityholders.

Income distributions, if any, are indicated in the table above. The net proceeds of termination paid to each securityholder is the sum of the ex-distribution NAV per security plus the income and capital gains distributions per security indicated in the table above and represents the remaining net assets of the applicable ETF(s).

About Horizons ETFs Management ( Canada ) Inc. ( www.HorizonsETFs.com)

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company with one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs currently has more than $30 billion of assets under management and 108 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Horizons ETFs is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages approximately $710 billion of assets across 19 global markets around the world.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded products managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (the "Horizons Exchange Traded Products"). The Horizons Exchange Traded Products are not guaranteed, their value changes frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Certain Horizons Exchange Traded Products may have exposure to leveraged investment techniques that magnify gains and losses and which may result in greater volatility in value and could be subject to aggressive investment risk and price volatility risk. Such risks are described in the prospectus. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the ETF. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

