HORIZONS ETFs ANNOUNCES FINAL VALUATION FOR TERMINATING ETF

TORONTO, April 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (the "Manager") previously announced, by way of a press release dated February 10, 2023, that the BetaPro Bitcoin ETF (the "ETF") would be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange at the close of business on April 6, 2023, and terminated effective upon the close of business today, April 11, 2023. The ETF's final net asset value ("NAV") per unit is as follows:

ETF Ticker Final NAV

per unit BetaPro Bitcoin ETF HBIT $13.064435



Following termination, shareholders will receive the proceeds from the liquidation of the assets, less all liabilities and all expenses incurred in connection with the dissolution of the ETF. The proceeds will be paid to the holders of the remaining outstanding shares of the ETF on a pro-rata basis, at the rate shown above, without further action by those shareholders. There are no required distributions of income or capital gains included in the proceeds of termination paid out today to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc.

