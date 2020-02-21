Horizons ETFs Announces February 2020 Distributions for Certain ETFs

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs") is pleased to announce the distribution amounts per unit (the "Distributions") for certain of its exchange traded funds (the "ETFs") for the period ending February 29, 2020, as indicated in the table below.

The ex-dividend date for the Distributions is anticipated to be February 27, 2020, for all unitholders of record on February 28, 2020. The Distributions for units of each ETF will be paid in cash or, if the unitholder has enrolled in the respective ETF's dividend reinvestment plan ("DRIP"), reinvested in additional units of the applicable ETF, on or about March 11, 2020.

Horizons ETFs has made an additional announcement regarding the February distributions for its family of covered call ETFs in a separate press release .

ETF Name Ticker

Symbol Distribution

per Unit Annualized

Yield* Frequency Horizons Active Corporate Bond ETF HAB $0.02803 2.99% Monthly Horizons Active Cdn Bond ETF HAD $0.01866 2.12% Monthly Horizons Active Global Fixed Income ETF HAF $0.01950 3.02% Monthly Horizons Active Emerging Markets Bond ETF HEMB $0.03441 4.07% Monthly Horizons Active Floating Rate Preferred Share ETF HFP $0.03192 4.73% Monthly Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term Investment Grade Bond ETF (formerly Horizons Active Floating Rate Bond ETF) HFR $0.02180 2.59% Monthly Horizons Active Cdn Municipal Bond ETF HMP $0.01849 2.23% Monthly Horizons Active Preferred Share ETF HPR $0.03247 4.76% Monthly Horizons Active Floating Rate Senior Loan ETF HSL $0.02711 3.42% Monthly Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term US Investment Grade Bond ETF(1)

(formerly Horizons Active US Floating Rate Bond (USD) ETF) HUF.U $0.02330 2.75% Monthly HUF $0.02330 2.75% Monthly Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF HYI $0.04852 5.96% Monthly



* Based on the applicable February 20, 2020, net asset value per unit, which is available at www.HorizonsETFs.com.

(1) Distributions for the Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term US Investment Grade Bond ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars, including those listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker HUF. The approximate Canadian dollar equivalent distribution rate for HUF is $0.03090 per unit. For unitholders who hold the Canadian dollar-traded HUF, distribution payments will typically be converted to Canadian dollars by the unitholder's account holder.

Distributions for the ETFs will vary from period to period. For further information regarding the Distributions, please visit www.HorizonsETFs.com.

In addition to the regular monthly cash distributions declared in the table above, Horizons ETFs anticipates that the Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF ("HMJR") will require a reinvested non-cash distribution of income (the "Non-Cash Distribution") prior to its merger into the Horizons US Marijuana Index ETF ("HMUS") which is expected to occur after the close of business on February 28, 2020 (the "Merger"). The Merger proposal was approved at a meeting of unitholders of HMJR on February 19, 2020.

Horizons ETFs estimates that the Non-Cash Distribution of income to HMJR unitholders will be approximately $0.012 per unit. A press release confirming the final distribution rate will be disseminated on or about the date of the Merger. The final Non-Cash Distribution will not be paid in cash but will be reinvested and reported as taxable distributions and will be used to increase each unitholder's adjusted cost base for HMJR immediately prior to the Merger. The ex-dividend date for this distribution is anticipated to be February 27, 2020, for all unitholders of record on February 28, 2020. The nominal payment date applied to this Non-Cash Distributions will also be February 28, 2020, though in actuality there will be no physical payment made as would be the case with cash distributions.

About Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (www.HorizonsETFs.com)

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has more than $11.7 billion of assets under management and 94 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded products (the "Horizons Exchange Traded Products") managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. The Horizons Exchange Traded Products are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Horizons Exchange Traded Products. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

For further information: Martin Fabregas, Investor Relations, (416) 601-2508 or 1-866-641-5739.

