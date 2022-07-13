HORIZONS ETFs ANNOUNCES ETF CONSOLIDATIONS

TORONTO, July 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs") has announced today that it intends to consolidate, as applicable, shares or units (the "Securities" or each individually a "Security") of certain ETFs (the "Consolidating ETFs") as indicated in the table below.

After the close of trading on Friday, July 29, 2022, on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NEO Stock Exchange, the Securities of each Consolidating ETF will be consolidated based on the ratio (the "Consolidation Ratio") set out below and will begin trading on a post-consolidated basis on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, the effective date of the consolidation:

ETF Name Ticker Consolidation Ratio BetaPro Bitcoin ETF HBIT / HBIT.U 1:4 BetaPro Crude Oil Inverse Leveraged Daily Bear ETF HOD 1:4 BetaPro Marijuana Companies 2x Daily Bull ETF HMJU 1:2 BetaPro S&P/TSX Capped Energy™ -2x Daily Bear ETF HED 1:4 Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF HMMJ / HMMJ.U 1:2 Horizons Psychedelic Stock Index ETF PSYK 1:4 Horizons US Marijuana Index ETF HMUS / HMUS.U 1:4

When a Security consolidation occurs, the net asset value per Security is increased by the same ratio as the Security consolidation so that the Security consolidation has no impact on the value of the investor's total position. An investor's cost per Security is also increased by the same ratio as the Security consolidation, although their total cost remains unchanged.

No fractional Securities will be issued. Where the consolidation results in a fractional Security, the number of post-consolidation Securities will be rounded down to the nearest whole Security, in the case of a fractional interest that is less than 0.5, or rounded up to the nearest whole number, in the case of a fractional interest that is 0.5 or greater.

Horizons ETFs reserves the right to cancel or amend these corporate actions if we deem it appropriate to do so, before the effective date of Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

Securityholder Information

Securityholders of the Consolidating ETFs do not need to take any action to affect these transactions. Securityholders will have their brokerage accounts automatically updated to reflect the consolidations. A Securityholder's broker may take several days to reflect these transactions in the Securityholder's account (the "Settlement Period"). However, the Securityholder is still able to trade the Securities of the Consolidating ETFs during this time. If they wish to do so, Horizons ETFs recommends investors contact their broker by phone during the Settlement Period in order to trade the post-consolidation Securities.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the Consolidating ETF, please see the specific risks set out in the applicable prospectus. The Consolidating ETF trades like a stock, fluctuates in market value and may trade at a discount to its net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss.

