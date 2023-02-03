HORIZONS ETFs ANNOUNCES ETF CONSOLIDATIONS

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs") has announced today that it intends to consolidate the shares of certain exchange traded funds (the "ETFs") as indicated in the table below.

After the close of trading on Friday, February 17, 2023, on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the shares of each ETF will be consolidated based on the ratio (the "Consolidation Ratio") set out below and will begin trading on a post-consolidated basis on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, the effective date of the consolidation:

ETF Name Ticker Consolidation Ratio BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF HNU 1:15 BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures™ ETF HUV 1:6 BetaPro S&P/TSX 60™ Daily Inverse ETF HIX 1:4 BetaPro NASDAQ-100® -2x Daily Bear ETF HQD / HQD.U 1:4 BetaPro S&P 500® -2x Daily Bear ETF HSD 1:4

When a share consolidation occurs, the net asset value per share is increased by the same ratio as the share consolidation so that the share consolidation has no impact on the value of the investor's total position. An investor's cost per share is also increased by the same ratio as the share consolidation, although their total cost remains unchanged.

No fractional shares will be issued. Where the consolidation results in a fractional share, the number of post-consolidation shares will be rounded down to the nearest whole share, in the case of a fractional interest that is less than 0.5, or rounded up to the nearest whole number, in the case of a fractional interest that is 0.5 or greater.

Horizons ETFs reserves the right to cancel or amend these corporate actions if we deem it appropriate to do so, before the effective date of Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

Shareholder Information

Shareholders of the ETFs do not need to take any action to effect these transactions. Shareholders will have their brokerage accounts automatically updated to reflect the consolidations. A shareholder's broker may take several days to reflect these transactions in the shareholder's account (the "Settlement Period"). However, the shareholder is still able to trade the shares of the ETFs during this time. If they wish to do so, Horizons ETFs recommends investors contact their broker by phone during the Settlement Period in order to trade the post-consolidation shares.

