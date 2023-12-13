HORIZONS ETFs ANNOUNCES ETF CLOSURES

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (the "Manager") announced today that it will be terminating three of its exchange traded funds (the "ETFs") effective at the close of business on or about February 21, 2024 (the "Termination Date"). Details of the terminating ETFs are as follows:

ETF Name Ticker Horizons Active ESG Corporate Bond ETF HAEB BetaPro Marijuana Companies Inverse ETF HMJI BetaPro Marijuana Companies 2x Daily Bull ETF HMJU

Effective February 8, 2024, except in limited circumstances, no further direct subscriptions for securities of the ETFs will be accepted. The ETFs are expected to be de-listed from the Toronto Stock Exchange, at the request of the Manager, at the close of business on or about February 14, 2024, with all securities still held by investors being subject to a mandatory redemption as of the Termination Date.

Any remaining securityholders of an ETF as at the Termination Date will receive the net proceeds from the liquidation of the assets, less all liabilities and all expenses incurred in connection with the dissolution of the ETF, on a pro rata basis.

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has more than $29 billion of assets under management and 119 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Horizons ETFs is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $720 billion of assets across 19 global markets around the world.

For further information: For investor inquiries: Contact Horizons ETFs at 1-866-641-5739 (toll-free) or (416) 933-5745, [email protected]