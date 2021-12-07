Horizons ETFs Announces Estimated 2021 Annual Non-Cash Distributions

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs") announced today the estimated non-cash distributions (the "Non-Cash Distributions") to unitholders of certain exchange traded funds (the "ETFs") it manages for the 2021 tax year as indicated in the table below. Those ETFs managed by Horizons ETFs not listed in the table are not expected to have Non-Cash Distributions for the 2021 tax year.

Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of December 6, 2021. Circumstances may arise which could cause these estimates to change before the ETFs' applicable tax year ends on December 15, 2021.

Each ETF is required to distribute any net income and capital gains it has earned during the year. The Non-Cash Distributions will be automatically reinvested in additional units of the respective ETFs and immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by the unitholder (the outstanding units of the ETFs) and the net asset value of the ETFs will not change as a result of the Non-Cash Distributions. The annual Non-Cash Distributions will be reported to unitholders as taxable distributions and will increase each unitholder's adjusted cost base for the respective ETF. The Non-Cash Distributions may be income and/or capital gains in nature. These estimated amounts are for the Non-Cash distributions only and do not include any estimates of the regular monthly or quarterly cash distributions, as applicable, including income and capital gains amounts that may form a part of the monthly and/or quarterly distributions.

Horizons ETFs expects to announce the final year-end Non-Cash Distribution amounts, as well as any regular monthly or quarterly cash distribution amounts, on or about December 22, 2021. The ex-dividend date for all of these distributions (cash and non-cash) is anticipated to be December 30, 2021, for all unitholders of record on December 31, 2021. In early 2022, the tax characteristics of all distributions for 2021 for the ETFs will be reported to brokers via the Clearing and Depository Services Inc. (CDS) and will be posted on our website shortly thereafter.

ETF Name Ticker

Symbol Estimated

Non-Cash Distributions per Unit as of Dec. 6, 2021 (3) Net Asset Value (NAV) per Unit as of

Dec. 6, 2021 Estimated Non-Cash Distributions as a % of NAV as of Dec. 6, 2021 Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF HAL 0.055 19.5336 0.28% Horizons Big Data & Hardware Index ETF (1) HBGD/ HBGD.U 9.724 28.1131 34.59% Horizons Global BBIG Technology ETF (2) BBIG/ BBIG.U 0.972 26.9954 3.60% Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF HLIT 0.056 35.5039 0.16% Horizons Global Sustainability Leaders Index ETF ETHI 0.166 49.0401 0.34% Horizons Industry 4.0 Index ETF FOUR 3.014 54.6778 5.51% Horizons Inovestor Canadian Equity Index ETF INOC 0.291 12.6939 2.29% Horizons Pipelines & Energy Services Index ETF HOG 0.179 8.5839 2.09% Horizons Seasonal Rotation ETF HAC 0.149 25.3719 0.59%

(1) Distributions for Horizons Big Data & Hardware Index ETF are declared and paid in Canadian dollars, including those listed under the U.S. dollar traded ticker HBGD.U. For unitholders of HBGD.U, distribution payments will typically be converted to U.S. dollars by the unitholder's account holder. (2) Distributions for Horizons Global BBIG Technology ETF are declared and paid in Canadian dollars, including those listed under the U.S. dollar traded ticker BBIG.U. For unitholders of BBIG.U, distribution payments will typically be converted to U.S. dollars by the unitholder's account holder. (3) Distributions for all of the ETFs listed in the table are expected to be capital gains in nature.

About Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (www.HorizonsETFs.com)

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has more than $20.7 billion of assets under management and 104 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded products (the "Horizons Exchange Traded Products") managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. The Horizons Exchange Traded Products are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Horizons Exchange Traded Products. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the author's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the authors do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

For further information: For investor inquiries: Contact Horizons ETFs at 1-866-641-5739 (toll-free) or (416) 933-5745, [email protected]; For media inquiries: Contact Jonathan McGuire, External Communications Manager, Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc., (416) 640-2956, [email protected]

