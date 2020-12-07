Horizons ETFs Announces Estimated 2020 Discretionary Annual Cash Distributions

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs") announced today the estimated discretionary annual cash distributions for the 2020 tax year (the "Cash Distributions"), to holders of certain exchange traded funds (the "ETFs") it manages that do not pay regular monthly or quarterly distributions, as indicated in the table below.

Please note that these are estimated amounts only. Circumstances may arise which could cause an ETF's estimate to change before its tax year ends on December 15, 2020.

Horizons ETFs expects to announce the final year-end cash distribution amounts, as well as regular monthly and quarterly cash distribution amounts, on or about December 22, 2020. The ex-dividend date for all of these distributions is anticipated to be December 30, 2020, for all unitholders of record on December 31, 2020. In early 2021, the tax characteristics of all distributions for 2020 for the ETFs will be reported to brokers via CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. ("CDS") and will be posted on our website shortly thereafter.

ETF Name Ticker Symbol Estimated

Annual

Cash

Distributions

per Unit as of

Dec. 4, 2020 (3) Net Asset

Value per

Unit as of

Dec. 4, 2020 Estimated

Cash

Distributions

as a % of

NAV as of

Dec. 4, 2020 Horizons Balanced TRI ETF Portfolio HBAL $0.006 $12.6614 0.05% Horizons Big Data & Hardware Index ETF (1) HBGD/ HBGD.U $0.174 $42.4215 0.41% Horizons Conservative TRI ETF Portfolio HCON $0.007 $12.4918 0.06% Horizons Growth TRI ETF Portfolio HGRO $0.005 $12.3134 0.04% Horizons Global Uranium Index ETF HURA $0.127 $10.2437 1.24% Horizons Robotics and Automation Index ETF(2) RBOT/ RBOT.U $0.037 $33.1347 0.11%



(1) Distributions for Horizons Big Data & Hardware Index ETF are declared and paid in Canadian dollars, including those listed under the U.S. dollar traded ticker HBGD.U. For unitholders who hold the U.S. dollar traded HBGD.U, distribution payments will typically be converted to U.S. dollars by the unitholder's account holder.

(2) Distributions for Horizons Robotics and Automation Index ETF are declared and paid in Canadian dollars, including those listed under the U.S. dollar traded ticker RBOT.U. For unitholders who hold the U.S. dollar traded RBOT.U, distribution payments will typically be converted to U.S. dollars by the unitholder's account holder.

(3) Cash Distributions for all of the ETFs listed in the table are expected to be income in nature.

About Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (www.HorizonsETFs.com)

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has more than $16 billion of assets under management and 93 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded products (the "Horizons Exchange Traded Products") managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. The Horizons Exchange Traded Products are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Horizons Exchange Traded Products. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the author's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the authors do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

