Horizons ETFs Announces December 2021 Distributions for Certain ETFs

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs") is pleased to announce the distribution amounts per unit/share (the "Distributions") for certain of its exchange traded funds (the "ETFs"), for the 2021 tax year end, as indicated in the table below.

Each ETF is required to distribute any net income and capital gains that they have earned in the year. All of the Distributions indicated as "Cash Distribution per Unit/Share" in the table (the "Cash Distributions") will be paid in cash unless the unitholder/shareholder has enrolled in the dividend reinvestment plan ("DRIP") of the respective ETF.

The estimated annual non-cash Distributions, indicated as "Reinvested Annual Non-Cash Distributions per Unit/Share (Est.)" in the table (the "Non-Cash Distributions"), will not be paid in cash but will be reinvested and reported as taxable Distributions and will be used to increase each unitholder/shareholder's adjusted cost base of their units/shares of the respective ETF. The Non-Cash Distributions will be reinvested automatically in additional units/shares of the respective ETFs and immediately consolidated so that the number of units/shares held by the unitholder/shareholder, the units/shares outstanding of the ETFs and the net asset value of the ETFs will not change as a result of the Non-Cash Distributions. The annual Non-Cash Distribution rates in the table below are presented on an estimated basis. A press release confirming the final annual Non-Cash Distribution rates will be disseminated on or about the record date of the Distributions.

The ex-dividend date for the Cash Distributions is anticipated to be December 30, 2021 for all ETFs except for the Horizons High Interest Savings ETF ("CASH"). The ex-dividend date for the Cash Distribution for CASH is anticipated to be December 31, 2021. The record date for both the Cash and Non-Cash Distributions will be December 31, 2021. The Cash Distributions for units/shares of each ETF will be paid in cash or, if the unitholder/shareholder has enrolled in the respective ETF's DRIP, will be reinvested in additional units/shares of the applicable ETF, on or about January 13, 2022. The nominal payment date applied to the Non-Cash Distributions will also be January 13, 2022, though in actuality there will be no physical payment made as would be the case with the Cash Distributions.

Horizons ETFs has made an additional announcement regarding the December distributions for its family of covered call ETFs in a separate press release .

ETF Name Ticker

Symbol Cash

Distribution

per

Unit/Share Annualized

Yield* Frequency Reinvested

Annual

Non-Cash

Distribution

per

Unit/Share

(Est.) Estimated

Non-Cash

Distribution

as % of

NAV Horizons Active A.I. Global Equity ETF MIND $0.13464 0.53% Annually - - Horizons Robotics and Automation Index ETF(1) RBOT $0.01614 0.04% Annually - - RBOT.U $0.01614 0.04% Annually - - Horizons Industry 4.0 Index ETF FOUR - - Annually $4.44903 8.02% Horizons Global Uranium Index ETF HURA $0.29344 1.22% Annually - - Horizons Balanced TRI ETF Portfolio(2) HBAL $0.00936 0.06% Annually - - Horizons Conservative TRI ETF Portfolio(2) HCON $0.01191 0.09% Annually - - Horizons Growth TRI ETF Portfolio(2) HGRO $0.00295 0.02% Annually - - Horizons Emerging Markets Leaders ETF HEMC $0.06545 0.71% Annually - - Horizons Global Semiconductor Index ETF(3) CHPS $0.00214 0.01% Annually - - CHPS.U $0.00214 0.01% Annually - - Horizons Global BBIG Technology ETF BBIG - - Annually $2.78331 10.13% BBIG.U - - Annually $2.78331 10.13% Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF HAL $0.15444 3.14% Quarterly $0.25052 1.27% Horizons Active Global Dividend ETF HAZ $0.17277 2.29% Quarterly - - Horizons Pipelines & Energy Services Index ETF HOG $0.07586 3.52% Quarterly $0.21697 2.51% Horizons Inovestor Canadian Equity Index ETF INOC $0.09791 3.07% Quarterly $0.28595 2.25% Horizons Global Sustainability Leaders Index

ETF ETHI $0.31441 2.54% Quarterly - - Horizons Big Data & Hardware Index ETF HBGD - -

$8.94486 32.96% HBGD.U - -

$8.94486 32.96% Horizons S&P Green Bond Index ETF HGGB $0.12808 1.04% Quarterly - - Horizons Active Corporate Bond ETF HAB $0.02665 2.91% Monthly - - Horizons Active Cdn Bond ETF HAD $0.01710 2.00% Monthly - - Horizons Active Global Fixed Income ETF HAF $0.01538 2.41% Monthly - - Horizons Active Emerging Markets Bond ETF HEMB $0.03431 4.30% Monthly - - Horizons Active Hybrid Bond and Preferred Share ETF HYBR $0.03197 3.99% Monthly - - Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term Investment

Grade Bond ETF HFR $0.01239 1.47% Monthly - - Horizons Active Cdn Municipal Bond ETF HMP $0.01662 2.02% Monthly - - Horizons Active Preferred Share ETF HPR $0.03280 4.13% Monthly - - Horizons Active Floating Rate Senior Loan ETF HSL $0.01142 1.48% Monthly - - Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term US Investment

Grade Bond ETF(4) HUF.U $0.01232 1.46% Monthly - - HUF $0.01232 1.46% Monthly - - Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF HYI $0.04524 5.89% Monthly - - Horizons Tactical Absolute Return Bond ETF HARB.J $0.04125 5.10% Monthly - - Horizons Active ESG Corporate Bond ETF HAEB $0.02390 2.90% Monthly - - Horizons High Interest Savings ETF CASH $0.02564 0.62% Monthly - -



* Based on the applicable December 21, 2021, net asset value per unit/share, which is available at www.HorizonsETFs.com.

(1) Distributions for Horizons Robotics and Automation Index ETF are declared and paid in Canadian dollars, including those listed under the U.S. dollar traded ticker RBOT.U. The approximate U.S. dollar equivalent distribution rate for RBOT.U is $0.01250 per unit. For unitholders who hold the U.S. dollar traded RBOT.U, distribution payments will typically be converted to U.S. dollars by the unitholder's account holder. (2) Distributions for Horizons Balanced TRI ETF Portfolio (HBAL), Horizons Conservative TRI ETF Portfolio (HCON) and Horizons Growth TRI ETF Portfolio (HGRO) are in respect to securities lending revenue generated by the ETFs and are income in nature. (3) Distributions for Horizons Global Semiconductor Index ETF are declared and paid in Canadian dollars, including those listed under the U.S. dollar traded ticker CHPS.U. The approximate U.S. dollar equivalent distribution rate for CHPS.U is $0.00166 per unit. For unitholders who hold the U.S. dollar traded CHPS.U, distribution payments will typically be converted to U.S. dollars by the unitholder's account holder. (4) Distributions for the Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term US Investment Grade Distributions are declared and paid in U.S. dollars, including those listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker HUF. The approximate Canadian dollar equivalent distribution rate for HUF is $0.01591 per unit. For unitholders who hold the Canadian dollar-traded HUF, distribution payments will typically be converted to Canadian dollars by the unitholder's account holder.

Distributions for the ETFs will vary from period to period. For further information regarding the Distributions, please visit www.HorizonsETFs.com.

