Horizons ETFs Announces Clarification to the November Distribution for Horizons High Interest Savings ETF

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. announces today a clarification regarding the ex-dividend date for the November 2021 distribution of the Horizons High Interest Savings ETF ("CASH"). In a press release dated November 23, 2021, it was stated the ex-dividend date for the distribution was anticipated to be November 29, 2021, however in fact, the ex- dividend date for CASH is November 30, 2021 for all unitholders of record on the same date.

ETF Name Ticker Symbol Distribution per Unit Annualized Yield* Frequency Horizons High Interest Savings ETF CASH $0.02564 0.62% Monthly











* Based on the applicable November 22, 2021, net asset value per unit, which is available at www.HorizonsETFs.com.

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has more than $20 billion of assets under management and 103 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.

