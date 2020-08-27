Horizons ETFs Announces Changes to Risk Ratings for Certain ETFs

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs") has announced changes to the risk ratings applicable to certain of its ETFs. The changes in risk ratings are effective immediately and detailed in the table below:

ETF Ticker Previous Risk Rating New Risk Rating Horizons Cdn High Dividend Index ETF HXH Low to Medium Medium Horizons S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF HXE Medium to High High Horizons Laddered Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF HLPR Low to Medium Medium Horizons Equal Weight Canada REIT Index ETF HCRE Low to Medium Medium Horizons Gold ETF HUG Medium to High Medium BetaPro S&P/TSX 60™ Daily Inverse ETF HIX Medium Low to Medium

The investment risk level of an ETF is determined in accordance with a standardized risk classification methodology, set out in National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds, that is based on the historical volatility of the ETF, as measured by the 10-year standard deviation of the returns of the ETF. If an ETF has less than 10 years of performance history, the investment risk level of the ETF is calculated using the return history of the ETF, and, for the remainder of the 10 year period, the return history of a reference index that is expected to reasonably approximate the standard deviation of the ETF.

No changes have been made to the investment objectives or strategies of these ETFs as a result of the changes to the risk ratings. A summary of the risk rating classification methodology, investment objectives and strategies of an ETF can be found in the ETF's most recently filed prospectus.

About Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (www.HorizonsETFs.com)

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has over $14.6 billion of assets under management and 93 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded products (the "Horizons Exchange Traded Products") managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. The Horizons Exchange Traded Products are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Horizons Exchange Traded Products. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

