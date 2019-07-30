Horizons ETFs Announces Changes to Risk Ratings for Certain ETFs

TORONTO, July 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs") has announced changes to the risk ratings applicable to certain of its ETFs. The changes in risk ratings are effective immediately and detailed in the table below:

ETF Ticker Previous Risk

Rating New Risk

Rating Horizons Conservative TRI ETF Portfolio HCON Low to Medium Low Horizons Balanced TRI ETF Portfolio HBAL Medium Low to Medium

The investment risk level of an ETF is determined in accordance with a standardized risk classification methodology, set out in National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds, that is based on the historical volatility of the ETF, as measured by the 10-year standard deviation of the returns of the ETF. If an ETF has less than 10 years of performance history, the investment risk level of the ETF is calculated using the return history of the ETF, and, for the remainder of the 10 year period, the return history of a reference index that is expected to reasonably approximate the standard deviation of the ETF.

No changes have been made to the investment objectives or strategies of these ETFs as a result of the changes to the risk ratings. A summary of the risk rating classification methodology, investment objectives and strategies of an ETF can be found in the most recently filed prospectus of the ETFs.

About Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (www.HorizonsETFs.com)

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has more than $10 billion of assets under management and 90 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is a member of the Mirae Asset Global Investments Group.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded products managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (the "Horizons Exchange Traded Products"). The Horizons Exchange Traded Products are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Horizons Exchange Traded Products. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

SOURCE Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc.

For further information: For investor inquiries: Contact Horizons ETFs at 1-866-641-5739 (toll-free) or (416) 933-5745, info@horizonsetfs.com; For media inquiries: Contact Mark Noble, Senior Vice-President, ETF Strategy, Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc., (416) 640-8254, mnoble@horizonsetfs.com

Related Links

http://horizonsetfs.com/

