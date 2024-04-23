HORIZONS ETFS ANNOUNCES APRIL 2024 DISTRIBUTIONS FOR ITS SUITE OF ETFs

TORONTO, April 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs") is pleased to announce the distribution amounts per security (the "Distributions") for its exchange traded funds (the "ETFs"), for the period ending April 30, 2024, as indicated in the tables below.

The ex-dividend date for the following Distributions is anticipated to be April 29, 2024.

ETF Name Ticker

Symbol Distribution

per Security Frequency Horizons Active Corporate Bond ETF HAB $0.03100 Monthly Horizons Active Cdn Bond ETF HAD $0.02350 Monthly Horizons Active Global Fixed Income ETF HAF $0.03600 Monthly Horizons Active Hybrid Bond and Preferred Share ETF HYBR $0.03250 Monthly Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term Investment Grade Bond ETF HFR $0.04100 Monthly Horizons Active Cdn Municipal Bond ETF HMP $0.02200 Monthly Horizons Active Preferred Share ETF HPR $0.03200 Monthly Horizons Canadian Utility Services High Dividend Index ETF UTIL $0.08150 Monthly Horizons Conservative Asset Allocation ETF HCON $0.03000 Monthly Horizons Balanced Asset Allocation ETF HBAL $0.03000 Monthly Horizons Growth Asset Allocation ETF HGRW $0.04000 Monthly Horizons All-Equity Asset Allocation ETF HEQT $0.02500 Monthly Horizons Equal Weight Banks Index ETF HBNK $0.09000 Monthly Horizons Equal Weight Canadian Bank Covered Call ETF BKCC $0.15000 Monthly Horizons Canadian Oil and Gas Equity Covered Call ETF ENCC $0.13000 Monthly Horizons US Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF(1) USCC.U $0.12000 Monthly USCC $0.12000 Monthly Horizons NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF QQCC $0.10750 Monthly Horizons Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF CNCC $0.10000 Monthly Horizons Gold Yield ETF HGY $0.05000 Monthly Horizons Gold Producer Equity Covered Call ETF GLCC $0.22000 Monthly Horizons Enhanced Equal Weight Banks Index ETF BNKL $0.09500 Monthly Horizons Enhanced Equal Weight Canadian Banks Covered Call ETF BKCL $0.24500 Monthly Horizons Enhanced S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF CANL $0.07000 Monthly Horizons Enhanced Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF CNCL $0.20000 Monthly Horizons Enhanced US Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF USCL $0.23000 Monthly Horizons Enhanced NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF QQCL $0.25000 Monthly Horizons Enhanced Canadian Oil and Gas Equity Covered Call ETF ENCL $0.29000 Monthly Horizons Enhanced All-Equity Asset Allocation Covered Call ETF EQCL $0.21000 Monthly Horizons Enhanced All-Equity Asset Allocation ETF HEQL $0.04000 Monthly Horizons Growth Asset Allocation Covered Call ETF GRCC $0.15000 Monthly Horizons Short-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF(2) SPAY.U $0.12500 Monthly SPAY $0.12500 Monthly Horizons Mid-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF(2) MPAY.U $0.15000 Monthly MPAY $0.15000 Monthly Horizons Long-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF(2) LPAY.U $0.17500 Monthly LPAY $0.17500 Monthly

The ex-dividend date for the following Distributions is anticipated to be April 30, 2024.

ETF Name Ticker Symbol Distribution per Security Frequency Horizons High Interest Savings ETF CASH $0.19500 Monthly Horizons 0-3 Month T-Bill ETF CBIL $0.20000 Monthly Horizons 0-3 Month U.S. T-Bill ETF(3) UBIL.U $0.21500 Monthly Horizons USD High Interest Savings ETF(4) UCSH.U $0.22000 Monthly

The record date for all ETFs will be April 30, 2024. The Distributions for securities of each ETF will be paid in cash or, if the securityholder has enrolled in the respective ETF's dividend reinvestment plan, reinvested in additional securities of the applicable ETF, on or about May 7, 2024.

(1) Distributions for the Horizons US Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars, including those listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker USCC. The approximate Canadian dollar equivalent distribution rate for USCC is $0.16443 per security. For securityholders who hold the Canadian dollar-traded USCC, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to Canadian dollars. (2) Distributions Horizons Short-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF, Horizons Mid-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF and Horizons Long-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars, including those listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker SPAY, MPAY and LPAY. The approximate Canadian dollar equivalent distribution rate for SPAY is $0.17128 per security, for MPAY is $0.20554 per security and for LPAY is $0.23979 per security. For securityholders who hold the Canadian dollar-traded ticker, SPAY, MPAY and LPAY, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to Canadian dollars. (3) Distributions for the Horizons 0-3 Month U.S. T-Bill ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars. (4) Distributions for Horizons USD High Interest Savings ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars.

Distributions for the ETFs will vary from period to period. For further information regarding the Distributions, please visit www.HorizonsETFs.com.

About Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (www.HorizonsETFs.com)

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has more than $30 billion of assets under management and 108 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Horizons ETFs is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages approximately $710 billion of assets across 19 global markets around the world.

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with an investment in the Horizons Exchange Traded Products managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. The Horizons Exchange Traded Products are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Horizons Exchange Traded Products. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer.

The payment of distributions, if any, is not guaranteed and may fluctuate at any time. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's ("ETF") performance, rate of return, or yield. If distributions paid by the ETF are greater than the performance of the ETF, distributions paid may include a return of capital and an investor's original investment will decrease. A return of capital is not taxable to the investor, but will generally reduce the adjusted cost base of the securities held for tax purposes. Distributions are paid as a result of capital gains realized by an ETF, and income and dividends earned by an ETF are taxable to the investor in the year they are paid. The investor's adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If the investor's adjusted cost base goes below zero, investors will realize capital gains equal to the amount below zero. Future distribution dates may be amended at any time. To recognize that these distributions have been allocated to investors for tax purposes the amounts of these distributions should be added to the adjusted cost base of the units held. The characterization of distributions, if any, for tax purposes, (such as dividends/other income/capital gains, etc.) will not be known for certain until after the ETF's tax year-end. Therefore, investors will be informed of the tax characterization after year-end and not with each distribution if any. For tax purposes, these amounts will be reported annually by brokers on official tax statements. Please refer to the applicable ETF distribution policy in the prospectus for more information.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the author's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the authors do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange traded products managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (the "Horizons Exchange Traded Products") and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.

