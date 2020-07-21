Horizons ETFs Announces a Change to the Underlying Index Exposure of HOU and HOD

TORONTO, July 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs" or the "Manager") is announcing a change to the exposure of the Horizons Crude Oil Rolling Futures Index (the "Underlying Index"), the proprietary underlying index of the BetaPro Crude Oil Leveraged Daily Bull ETF1 ("HOU") and the BetaPro Crude Oil Inverse Leveraged Daily Bear ETF2 ("HOD", and together with HOU, the "ETFs").

As a result of some stabilization of crude oil futures prices and negotiations with the ETFs counterparties, the Manager is announcing that the exposure of the Underlying Index will not roll to the December crude oil futures contract today, which is the contract expiry date for the current front-month August crude oil futures contract. The Underlying Index is now expected to remain exposed to the November crude oil futures contract until August 20, 2020, which is the contract expiry date for the September crude oil futures contract.

This change is in keeping with the Underlying Index's goal disclosed in the prospectus of the ETFs, which is to endeavor to provide exposure to as close to the front month crude oil futures contract as is deemed reasonable by the Manager, based on the current market conditions for crude oil futures contracts and subject to negotiations with the counterparties.

The roll methodology for the Underlying Index (which includes roll dates, the primary and secondary futures contracts, and the allocation between the primary and secondary futures contract) may be changed at any time by the Manager in its sole discretion based on, among other things, negotiations with the ETFs' counterparties, liquidity for the underlying primary and secondary futures contracts as the primary futures contract's expiry approaches. The Manager posts the current roll methodology for the Horizons Crude Oil Rolling Futures Index on its website, www.HorizonsETFs.com.

About Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (www.HorizonsETFs.com)

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has almost $14 billion of assets under management and 92 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded products (the "Horizons Exchange Traded Products") managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. The Horizons Exchange Traded Products are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Horizons Exchange Traded Products. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

The Horizons Exchange Traded Products may have exposure to leveraged investment techniques that magnify gains and losses and which may result in greater volatility in value and could be subject to aggressive investment risk and price volatility risk. Such risks are described in the prospectus.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the author's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the authors do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

____________________________

1 Previously known as the BetaPro Crude Oil Daily Bull ETF

2 Previously known as the BetaPro Crude Oil -1x Daily Bear ETF

SOURCE Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc.

For further information: Contact Horizons ETFs at 1-866-641-5739 (toll-free) or (416) 933-5745, [email protected]

Related Links

http://horizonsetfs.com/

