HORIZONS ETFs AND NATIONAL BANK DIRECT BROKERAGE LAUNCH 11th BIGGEST WINNER TRADING COMPETITION

$21,000 in cash prizes up for grabs through Canada's leading ETF trading contest

TORONTO, May 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs") and National Bank Direct Brokerage ("NBDB") are pleased to announce today's launch of the 11th edition of the Biggest Winner trading competition (the "Biggest Winner"), a simulated exchange traded fund ("ETF") investment contest of ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX").

The Biggest Winner allows eligible Canadian investors to learn about trading in a simulated risk-free environment while competing for real cash prizes. Participants open a simulated online brokerage account that starts with a balance of $100,000 virtual Canadian dollars (no actual money will be traded). They can then use these fantasy funds to virtually trade any ETF listed on the TSX. Entry and participation in the contest are free, with no purchase necessary.

"We're celebrating the launch of our 11th edition of the Biggest Winner – Canada's biggest ETF trading competition – by raising the stakes with our biggest amount of cash prizes available up for grabs: $21,000," said Steve Hawkins, President & CEO of Horizons ETFs. "This year, in addition to our founding partner, National Bank Direct Brokerage, I am pleased to welcome the Toronto Stock Exchange, the largest equity exchange in Canada, as a supporting sponsor of the Biggest Winner."

The Biggest Winner starts today and runs for six weeks, ending at 4 p.m. (Eastern) on June 24, 2022. The prizes include a first place prize of $10,000 awarded to the contestant with the highest six-week cumulative return, while the runner-up will receive $5,000. In addition, six weekly prizes of $1,000 will be awarded to the contestants with the best single-week return.

"Today, investors have access to a wide range of Canadian-listed ETFs and the Biggest Winner competition offers a great opportunity to test strategies and learn about trading ETFs in a simulated environment," said Claude-Frédéric Robert, President of National Bank Direct Brokerage. "This aligns with the role we play in training future investors."

Through its previous 10 editions, Biggest Winner competitions have hosted approximately 20,000 participants and awarded over $100,000 in cash prizes.

"As a proud supporter of the Canadian ETF ecosystem, the Toronto Stock Exchange is continuously looking at ways to innovate for our clients and investors alike," said Graham Mackenzie, Head of Exchange Traded Products of TMX Group. "We are pleased to support Horizons ETFs in the Biggest Winner trading competition, as they continue to drive ETF adoption and education.''

To register for the Biggest Winner, for full contest rules, and to access ETF educational materials, please visit www.TheBiggestWinner.ca.

For further information: For all inquiries: Please contact Horizons ETFs at 1-866-641-5739 (toll-free) or (416) 933-5745, [email protected]