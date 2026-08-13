Horizon Petroleum Announces Its Participation in the EnerCom Denver - The Energy Investment Conference in Denver Colorado

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- Horizon Petroleum Ltd. (the "Company" or "Horizon") (TSXV: HPL) (FRA: HPM) (Tradegate: HPM) is pleased to announce that Dr. David Winter, Chief Executive Officer of the Company will be presenting at the EnerCom Denver – The Energy Investment Conference that will be held in Denver, Colorado on August 17 – 19, 2026. Dr. Winter will present at 4.50pm Mountain time on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. He will also hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and other investors over the two days of the conference.

Dr. Winter will present Horizon's Europe focused gas strategy and its progress and development plans at the large, Lachowice natural gas development in southern Poland. A corporate presentation that will be presented at the conference will be available on the Company's website prior to the start of the conference. The presentation will also be webcast and available for interested investors on the conference website and will be posted on the Company website after the conference.

The conference event details and registration information are available on the conference website at www.enercomdenver.com.

About Horizon Petroleum Ltd.

Calgary-based Horizon is focused on the appraisal and development of natural gas reserves and clean energy sources to increase energy independence and security in Europe. The Management and Board of Horizon consist of oil & gas, business and finance professionals with significant international experience.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Horizon Petroleum Ltd.

For further information about the Company, please contact: Dr. David A. Winter, President & CEO, +1 403 619-2957, [email protected]; Ian Habke, CFO and Vice President Finance, +1 403 973-2900, [email protected], Website: www.horizon-petroleum.com