HORIZON GROWTH ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT AND BOARD CHANGES

VANCOUVER, BC, June 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Horizon Growth Strategies Corp. (the "Company") today announces certain changes to its board of directors and management, effective June 1, 2026.

The Company announces the appointment of Mark Schipperheijn as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Schipperheijn replaces Gary Monaghan, who has resigned as Chief Executive Officer and Corporate Secretary and will remain with the Company as a director.

In addition, Scott Davis has resigned as a director of the Company and has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of the Company.

The Company wishes to thank Mr. Davis for his service as a director and Mr. Monaghan for his contributions as Chief Executive Officer and Corporate Secretary and looks forward to their continued involvement with the Company in their respective roles.

On behalf of the Board,

Horizon Growth Strategies Corp.

Mark Schipperheijn, Chief Executive Officer

SOURCE Horizon Growth Strategies Corp.

For further information, contact Mark Schipperheijn at [email protected].