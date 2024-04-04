Horizon Copper Begins to Trade Shares on the OTCQX

VANCOUVER, BC, April 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Horizon Copper Corp. (TSXV: HCU) (OTCQX: HNCUF) ("Horizon Copper", "Horizon", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares will begin trading on the OTCQX® Best Market under the ticker symbol "HNCUF" on April 4, 2024. Horizon will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange as its primary listing under the symbol HCU.

The OTCQX Best Market is the highest market tier of OTC Markets on which 12,000 U.S. and global securities trade. Trading on OTCQX is expected to enhance the visibility and accessibility of the Company to U.S. investors.

"2024 is expected to bring several growth catalysts for Horizon Copper," commented Erfan Kazemi, Horizon's President & CEO. "With our diversified portfolio of high-quality copper assets, interest in Horizon among the investment community continues to increase. The upgrade to OTCQX is the next step in providing better access to Horizon for investors and shareholders in the United States."

ABOUT HORIZON COPPER

Horizon Copper is a premier copper company holding a portfolio of unparalleled copper assets including a 30% interest in the copper-gold Hod Maden project, exposure to the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine through a 25% equity ownership in Entrée Resources Ltd., and a 1.66% net profits interest on the Antamina copper mine. Horizon plans to actively grow its portfolio of assets with a focus on copper projects.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Although Horizon believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "postulate" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by Horizon is not a guarantee of future results or performance and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to Statements related to the expectation that trading on OTCQX will enhance the visibility and accessibility of the Company to U.S. investors; the future price and demand of gold, copper, and other metals, the estimation of mineral reserves and resources, realization of mineral reserve estimates, the timing and amount of estimated future production, the future annual cash flows, development timelines, and enterprise value for the Company and changes to production guidance; and other risks and factors that the Company is unaware of at this time. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Horizon disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. The securities referred to in this press release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required under securities laws. Further information concerning risks, assumptions and uncertainties associated with these forward-looking statements and our business can be found in Horizon's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), as well as subsequent filings that can also be found under the Company's profile.

