Horizn Wins Best of Show Award at Finovate Europe 2020

Accelerates digital adoption for financial institutions

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Horizn is excited to announce it has been awarded "Best of Show" at Finovate Europe 2020 in Berlin.

Competing with more than 60 participants, Finovate selected Horizn, which helps banks dramatically accelerate digital adoption across all channels and improve the customer experience.

Horizn's proprietary platform equips frontline employees and customers with the knowledge to become digitally fluent and confident.

Using Horizn, banks globally have increased mobile adoption by 25%, reduced call center times by 45 seconds and converted 20% of non-digital customers to mobile banking using our in-branch demo module.

"It's great to see Finovate recognize the impact that Horizn is having with banks globally," said Janice Diner, Horizn's CEO. "As financial institutions look for ROI from their digital transformation investments, Horizn is extremely well-positioned to drive digital adoption.

Horizn's platform uses a revolutionary approach that combines micro-learning, gamification, and in-depth analytics. Horizn helps banks distribute product knowledge with employees, digital ambassadors, hip-to-hip with customers in-branch, in call centers, direct to customers online (bank.com), and within marketing activities.

About Horizn

Horizn is the #1 digital adoption platform designed exclusively for financial service institutions. Horizn equips bank employees and their customers with the knowledge to understand new innovation, increase digital confidence, and dramatically accelerate digital adoption rates. The platform is used by many of the largest banks globally.

About Finovate

Finovate is a global conference series focused on financial services technology. Held in four locations -- Berlin, San Francisco, New York, and Singapore -- it offers live product demos, fast-paced content, and high-impact networking. The event is organized by Informa Connect.

