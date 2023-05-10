Hopewell Group Named 2023 Platinum Club Winner of Canada's Best Managed Companies.

CALGARY, AB, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ - The Hopewell Group is proud to announce its appointment as a 2023 Platinum Club winner of Canada's Best Managed Companies.

This marks Hopewell's seventh year being recognized as a Canada's Best Managed Company.

"This achievement cannot be understated," says Sanders Lee, Founding Partner and Executive Chairman of the Hopewell Group of Companies.

"The Hopewell Group leads through innovation -- and our people are what set us apart. Together, our people are building for the future, deliberately, and with purpose. As a best-in-class platform company, we are continuing to grow and make our mark in the industries we serve."

The Hopewell Group consists of seven companies that operate across Canada, including Hopewell Capital, Hopewell Logistics, Hopewell Development, Hopewell Real Estate Services, Hopewell Residential, Ziing Final Mile, and Groundbreak Ventures.

The Canada-wide Best Managed Company honour is bestowed on a select number of privately held companies nationwide, and each Hopewell Group company is proud to be a recipient again in 2023.

"Our vision is Achieving the Impossible - Together," Lee says. "As a Group, our purpose is to strategically position ourselves to actively participate in the future of real estate and logistics, with a vision, mission, business model and corporate strategy revolving around team, relationships, shared success and a scalable platform."

With more than 30 years of experience in its respective industries, Hopewell has grown across North America. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, divisions now have operations across Canada and the US.

Its strong foundation was built in land development, construction, logistics and warehousing. However, Hopewell now looks to a future of platform capabilities, which are asset-light, marketable and scalable, focusing its strategy around the future of Real Estate and Logistics.

As a Canada's Best Managed Company since 2016, this year's Platinum Standard recognition is a testament to Hopewell's people-focused, future-oriented approach. Hopewell continues to lead, and is proud to help shape the future of real estate, logistics and property technology.

The Hopewell Group of Companies

When Sanders Lee came to Canada in 1991, he envisioned a group of companies that would lead their industries and be respected throughout the business world. He wanted his to be a company in which people shared a set of common values - dedication and passion, leadership, respect, innovation, shared success, accountability and teamwork.

This philosophy has taken hold across the entire group of companies and drives our corporate success. From our warehouses in Brampton, to our commercial development in Arizona, to our award-winning communities in Calgary and Edmonton, our employees celebrate teamwork and together, strive to conquer new challenges. As a result, our business gains energy, and our people are empowered to care more, learn more and succeed more – proving that together we are, in fact, achieving the impossible.

Hopewell Residential™

Hopewell Residential consistently innovates, designs and constructs outstanding, award-winning residential neighbourhoods, multi-family developments and single-family homes that are distinct from all others.

Hopewell Development

Hopewell Development plans and builds state-of-the-art industrial, retail and suburban office spaces. The Corporation's developments in Western Canada, the Greater Toronto Area and across the U.S. have allowed it to become one of the largest commercial developers in Canada.

Hopewell Real Estate Services

Hopewell Real Estate Services is a full service third-party commercial property management company that manages over four million square feet of industrial, suburban office and retail properties for private investors, pension funds and publicly traded companies.

Hopewell Logistics

Hopewell Logistics gives brand owners the ability to outsource their warehousing and distribution needs while retaining the ability to monitor, measure and evolve. It helps clients expand, create high efficiency net new footprints, consolidate, decommission, reconfigure space and bring ecommerce from thought to operation.

Ziing Final Mile™

Ziing Final Mile™'s expertise lies in routing, handling, and promptly delivering goods while meeting clients' service excellence expectations and those of their customers.

GroundBreak Ventures™

GroundBreak Ventures™ is a venture capital firm specializing in real estate and property technology. We invest as early as the pre-seed stage, and provide both the capital and the domain expertise necessary to support the growth of their entrepreneurs, and the businesses they work tirelessly to build.

Hopewell Capital

Hopewell Capital provides strategic planning for the Hopewell Group of Companies, and also maintains an investment arm that analyzes opportunities within real estate, private equity and public markets.

