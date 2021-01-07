Hope Well Capital* Announces Director/Officer Resignation

TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Hope Well Capital Corp.* ("HWCC") (TSXV: HOPE.P), a capital pool company, announced today that Bill Hong Ye has resigned from the board of directors and from the HWCC CEO and CFO positions to focus on other opportunities. Subsequent to his resignation the board of directors now consists of Sheldon Kales, Pei Wei Ni and Judith Hong Wilkin, and subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), Sheldon Kales will take the roles of CEO and CFO of HWCC, as well as the role of Secretary of HWCC replacing Judith Hong Wilkin. HWCC's audit committee has also been reconstituted to be comprised of Sheldon Kales, Pei Wei Ni and Judith Hong Wilkin.

About HWCC

HWCC, a capital pool company within the meaning of the policies of the Exchange, was incorporated on December 1, 2016 and was listed on the Exchange on May 9, 2017. HWCC does not have any operations and has no assets other than cash. HWCC's business is to identify and evaluate businesses and assets with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction under the policies of the Exchange.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

* Hope Well Capital Corp. is in no way affiliated with or related to Hopewell Capital Corporation, a separate pre-existing business purportedly engaged in the field of venture capital across Canada, or the Hopewell Group of Companies' multi-faceted real estate and logistics group

SOURCE Hope Well Capital Corp.

For further information: Sheldon Kales, CEO, CFO and Secretary, Hope Well Capital Corp., Email: [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.payfare.com/

