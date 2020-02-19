Hope and Healing International among top 100 proposals for MacArthur $100 million grant

High-scoring 100&Change applications featured in Bold Solutions Network

STOUFFVILLE, ON, Feb. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation today unveiled Hope and Healing International was one of the highest-scoring proposals, designated as the Top 100, in its 100&Change competition for a single $100 million grant to help solve one of the world's most critical social challenges.

Hope and Healing International Among Top 100 Proposals for 100 & Change Hope and Healing International (CNW Group/Hope and Healing International)

People with disabilities are among the most marginalized worldwide, with children at an even higher risk of stigma, abuse, neglect and death. Although 38 million need prosthetics or orthotics (P&Os) annually, less than 10% are able to access them. Without these assistive devices, people with physical impairments are unable to go to school, gain employment or even conduct daily living activities and engage with their communities – resulting in a cycle of disability and poverty.

By disrupting traditional P&O production methods using 3D printing technology, Hope and Healing International's project can dramatically improve device availability. Access to devices alone, however, will not solve this crisis. By creating Centers of Excellence that will not only produce and fit devices but also facilitate ability-centered initiatives for children and adults with disabilities to learn and develop, this project will dismantle discrimination and foster empowerment. Integrating inclusive programming into existing learning platforms will ensure wider systems.

The Top 100 represent the top 21 percent of competition submissions. The proposals were rigorously vetted, undergoing MacArthur's initial administrative review, a Peer-to-Peer review, an evaluation by an external panel of judges, and a technical review by specialists whose expertise was matched to the project.

Each proposal was evaluated using four criteria: impactful, evidence-based, feasible, and durable. MacArthur's Board of Directors will select up to 10 finalists from these high-scoring proposals this spring.

"I am thrilled to announce that we are officially in the top 100 candidates of the MacArthur Foundation's 100&Change grant submissions," said Beth Jost-Reimer, Chief Strategy Officer of Hope and Healing International. "This was our goal and our prayer, and we are very grateful for this blessing. We believe this big, beautiful plan will revolutionize prosthetics and orthotics the world over and make P&Os accessible for millions of people in need and waiting."

"MacArthur seeks to generate increased recognition, exposure, and support for the high-impact ideas designated as the Top 100," said Cecilia Conrad, CEO of Lever for Change and MacArthur Managing Director, 100&Change. "Based on our experience in the first round of 100&Change, we know the competition will produce multiple compelling and fundable ideas. We are committed to matching philanthropists with powerful solutions and problem solvers to accelerate social change."

Since the inaugural competition, other funders and philanthropists have committed an additional $419 million to date to support bold solutions by 100&Change applicants. Building on the success of 100&Change, MacArthur created Lever for Change to unlock significant philanthropic capital by helping donors find and fund vetted, high-impact opportunities through the design and management of customized competitions. In addition to 100&Change, Lever for Change is managing the Chicago Prize, the Economic Opportunity Challenge, and the Larsen Lam ICONIQ Impact Award.

Bold Solutions Network Launches

The Bold Solutions Network launched today, featuring Hope and Healing International as one of the Top 100 from 100&Change. The searchable online collection of submissions contains a project overview, 90-second video, and two-page factsheet for each proposal. Visitors can sort by subject, location, Sustainable Development Goal, or beneficiary population to view proposals based on area of interest.

The Bold Solutions Network will showcase the highest-rated proposals that emerge from the competitions Lever for Change manages. Proposals in the Bold Solutions Network undergo extensive evaluation and due diligence to ensure each solution promises real and measurable progress to accelerate social change.

The Bold Solutions Network was designed to provide an innovative approach to identifying the most effective, enduring solutions aligned with donors' philanthropic goals and to help top applicants gain visibility and funding from a wide array of funders. Organizations that are part of the network will have continued access to a variety of technical support and learning opportunities focused on strengthening their proposals and increasing the impact of their work.

More About 100&Change

100&Change is a distinctive competition that is open to organizations and collaborations working in any field, anywhere in the world. Proposals must identify a problem and offer a solution that promises significant and durable change.

The second round of the competition had a promising start: 3,690 competition registrants submitted 755 proposals. Of those, 475 passed an initial administrative review. 100&Change was designed to be fair, open, and transparent. The identity of the judges and the methodology used to assess initial proposals are public. Applicants received comments and feedback from the peers, judges, and technical reviewers. Key issues in the competition are discussed in a blog on MacArthur's website.

In the inaugural round of 100&Change, Sesame Workshop and International Rescue Committee were awarded $100 million to educate young children displaced by conflict and persecution in the Syrian response region and to challenge the global system of humanitarian aid to focus more on building a foundation for future success for millions of young children.

