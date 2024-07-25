HOOKII Ushers in New Era of Lawn Mowing with Launch of Neomow X Series, featuring LiDAR SLAM, Available for Pre-Order from July 25
Jul 25, 2024, 07:00 ET
HONG KONG, July 25, 2024 /CNW/ -- HOOKII, an innovation-driven leader in the smart robotic devices industry, is proud to announce the release of the groundbreaking Neomow X series robotic lawn mower. Featuring advanced LiDAR SLAM and an AI-powered vision system, the Neomow X series enables an easier setup without perimeter wires, centimeter-level navigation for precision, and intelligent obstacle avoidance. This revolutionary mower delivers an effortless lawn care experience like never before, keeping your lawn looking pristine.
3D LiDAR SLAM & Vision Navigation: Enjoy consistently reliable mowing with complete lawn coverage, leaving no noticeable missed spots. This third-generation robotic lawn mower eliminates the need for traditional perimeter wires and signal stations, thanks to its advanced LiDAR technology.
Precise Dynamic Obstacle Avoidance: The Neomow X series seamlessly avoids obstacles autonomously, protecting both your lawn and the mower. It incorporates a 360-degree ultra-wide FOV laser radar, 70-degree vision recognition, and wide-angle front bumper protection.
1.2-3.3 in. (30-85 mm) Cutting Height: With in-app height adjustment, you can tailor your grass cutting preferences, improve turf health, and maintain a uniformly trimmed finish.
Anti-clogging Cutting Disc Design: The Neomow X series automatically aligns with the ground's profile, ensuring a superior, bump-free mowing experience on any terrain.
Multi-zone & No-go-zone Management: Customize your lawn care by managing different zones and setting no-go areas, the Neomow X series moves freely and efficiently around your patio.
The Neomow X Series robotic lawn mower comprises three models: the Neomow X Lite, Neomow X and Neomow X Pro. Below are their key specifications:
|
Neomow X Lite
|
Neomow X
|
Neomow X Pro
|
Max. Mowing Size
|
2,000㎡ (0.5 Acre)
|
4,000㎡ (1 Acre)
|
6,000㎡ （1.5 Acres）
|
Mowing Area Per Charge
|
600 ㎡
|
600 ㎡
|
900 ㎡
|
Mowing Height
|
30mm-85mm
（1.2-3.3 in. )
|
30mm-85mm
（1.2-3.3 in.)
|
30mm-85mm
（1.2-3.3 in. )
|
Mowing Width
|
280mm
|
280mm
|
280mm
|
Max. Slope
|
24° (45% )
|
24° (45% )
|
24° (45% )
The Neomow X Series is now available for purchase on the official store. The Neomow X Lite is priced at $2,199, the Neomow X at $2,499, and the Neomow X Pro at $2,899. HOOKII offers at least 10% off for pre-order users within a specific time frame. Don't miss out! Please visit hookii.com for more information.
About HOOKII
HOOKII has years of R&D experience in the field of AI service robots and intelligent products, and aims to promote the universalization of intelligent tools, providing users with a more convenient, energy-efficient, and high-quality lifestyle.
