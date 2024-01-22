Honey & Barry Sherman Legacy Foundation pays tribute to Dr. Paul Farmer with $1-million gift to support the health of women and children in Liberia

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Partners In Health Canada is thrilled to announce a $1-million gift from The Honey & Barry Sherman Legacy Foundation in support of lifesaving women's and child health programming in Liberia.

The multi-year commitment builds on long-standing family support of Partners In Health (PIH) and is a recognition of PIH's four-decade track record of strengthening health systems for women and children through a rights-based approach in some of the world's most vulnerable communities.

The Honey & Barry Sherman Legacy Foundation is enabling us to make high-quality care available to mothers and children. Post this Agatha Baker, 19, holds her 3-year-old daughter, Pauline Baker, in Agatha's aunt's home in Putuken, Liberia. Agatha and Pauline met Dr. Maxo Luma, executive director of PIH Liberia. Photo by Caitlin Kleiboer / PIH (CNW Group/Honey and Barry Sherman Legacy Foundation)

"Partners In Health is an important organization that supports high quality, long-term, local healthcare delivery in the countries in which it operates," said Alex Krawczyk. "The late Dr. Paul Farmer was a role model in my life, and I know that he is dearly missed by thousands of people around the world. I am honoured to have facilitated this gift on behalf of the Honey & Barry Sherman Legacy Foundation and in memory of Dr. Paul Farmer to assist with healthcare delivery in Liberia. Thank you to the entire Partners In Health Liberia team for the lifesaving work that you are doing."

"We truly believe health care is a human right, and that it's possible to create the conditions that allow all countries to deliver on that right," said Mark Brender, National Director of PIH Canada. "This exceptional gift from the Honey & Barry Sherman Legacy Foundation turns rights into reality, with positive effects to be felt by Liberian women, children and families for generations to come."

Partners In Health joined the international response to the Ebola outbreak in Liberia in 2014 and made a long-term commitment to stay. Together with the Ministry of Health, we are building a resilient, responsive healthcare system that addresses the root causes of disease and delivers safe, quality care.

Our programming targets the southeast of the country and is intended to establish Maryland as a model county for universal health coverage. Our commitment to the '5 Ss' – staff, stuff, space, systems, and social support – distinguishes our approach. We know that improving health system performance and health outcomes for all Liberians will only be possible by addressing supply- and demand-side challenges and coordinating health financing in line with strong national plans.

"We are so grateful to the Honey & Barry Sherman Legacy Foundation for their very generous support to Partners In Health Liberia," said Dr. Maxo Luma, PIH Liberia's Executive Director. "With this gift, we will be able to alleviate the suffering of women and children by breaking down structural barriers from the community to the health facility and by bringing care closer so that they can fulfill their right to access health care.

"Pregnancy is not a disease, yet women or children are still dying during childbirth. The Honey & Barry Sherman Legacy Foundation is enabling us to make high-quality and safe care available to more mothers and children who would otherwise die of unjust causes. Without this invaluable contribution, this work would be much more difficult to realize."

