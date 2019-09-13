Honda Selects Kinaxis to Manage its Automotive Supply Chain

Improving visibility to make informed decisions quickly and better understand customer needs

OTTAWA, Sept. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the leader in empowering people to make confident supply chain decisions, today announced that Honda has selected Kinaxis to streamline its supply chain planning and response processes for its Automobile business in Japan.

Honda will utilize the Kinaxis unique end-to-end concurrent planning technique to strengthen the supply chain plan for its Automobile business in Japan and use Kinaxis RapidResponse® to provide visibility into its supply chain planning, including S&OP, capacity planning and inventory management. Furthermore, with multiple, high-speed what-next scenario simulations, everyone involved in the Honda supply chain will be provided better information, allowing Honda to enhance collaboration with suppliers, and understand the financial and operational impacts of changes at an early stage.

"The Japanese automotive market has matured, with manufacturing and supply chains becoming increasingly complex. In this environment, in order to optimize overall production, sales and inventory, and improve the Enterprise Value, while understanding customer needs, we needed to have an information infrastructure that supports scenario analysis necessary for planning," said Hirokazu Hara, Assistant Corporate Project Lead, Honda. "Kinaxis RapidResponse is expected to be a powerful tool that provides us with the perspectives needed to make decisions quickly in our supply chain planning."

Kinaxis helps automotive companies like Honda gain the agility to predict and respond to customer needs and global disruption like tariffs and outsourcing, and meet environmental obligations while staying profitable through end-to-end supply chain visibility.

"The pace of innovation makes it an exciting but challenging time for the automotive industry. From increased personalization in product features to emerging technologies like autonomous driving, the industry needs to adopt more sophisticated supply chain practices to manage for success," said John Sicard, Chief Executive Officer, Kinaxis. "We are proud of the opportunity to work with Honda to provide a true end-to-end view of their network and to foster faster decision-making and better supply chain management."

About Kinaxis Inc.

Eliminating volatility in your supply chain is impossible, but managing it is not. Trusted by top brands, Kinaxis® gives people the confidence to know they are making the best supply chain planning decisions to maximize business performance. We solve complex business problems in easy-to-understand ways by combining human and machine intelligence to plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. With the support of our community of supply chain experts and using our unique concurrent planning technique and single integrated planning platform, customers can realize higher revenue, lower costs and fewer risks. For more Kinaxis news, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and demand for, Kinaxis' products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments may differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements. Risk factors that may cause the actual results, performance, achievements or developments of Kinaxis to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements can be found in the public documents filed by Kinaxis with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

SOURCE Kinaxis Inc.

For further information: Media Relations: Danielle McNeil Taylor, Kinaxis, dmcneiltaylor@kinaxis.com, 343-998-7284; Investor Relations: Rick Wadsworth, Kinaxis, rwadsworth@kinaxis.com, 613-907-7613

Related Links

www.kinaxis.com

