Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) Unpacks Artificial Intelligence Progress At NVIDIA GTC

Humanoid robotics, GB300 NVL72 infrastructure & digital twins scaling out AI factories

TAIPEI and SAN JOSE, Calif., March 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- Hon Hai Technology Group ("Foxconn") (TWSE:2317) today unveiled the first comprehensive look at its progress toward humanoid robotics, unrivalled infrastructure for the next generation NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 platform, and digital twins accelerating AI factories of the future, at the premier conference on artificial intelligence, GTC 2025 .

The world's largest electronics manufacturing service provider, this year in San Jose, brings a tour de force with more than double the delegation size from last year and participation in 6 GTC sessions , unpacking expertise from frontier AI to hybrid and nursing robots to the deployment of advanced physical AI and simulation solutions built on NVIDIA Omniverse and the Mega Omniverse Blueprint in sparking innovation around autonomous driving, smart manufacturing and digital healthcare.

"You know Foxconn as the biggest manufacturer of the most advanced AI servers running on the planet's fastest superchips. We do more than that. At GTC we are showcasing how our Tier-1 excellence extends to Smart City, Smart Manufacturing and Smart EV," said Foxconn Chairman Young Liu, leading a corporate delegation of more than 70 engineers and executives. "This stellar event brings together great partners to exchange insights on where AI is heading. We are delighted to once again support NVIDIA."

On rare display at Foxconn's GTC Booth 323, a model of the next generation GB300 NVL72 server rack, designed and developed in collaboration with NVIDIA, visually demonstrates the AI infrastructure behind the training and inference of trillion-parameter large language models (LLMs), serving as the computational engine of the AI Factory. From the manufacturing of the NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 to GB300 NVL72 platforms, Foxconn is committed to ensuring optimal computing performance and is qualified as a PBR (Pilot Build Request) Partner by NVIDIA. The advanced superchip ecosystem is accelerated by NVIDIA Blackwell architecture and Foxconn subsidiary Ingrasys ' superior liquid cooling solutions, which utilizes digital twin simulation solutions built on NVIDIA Omniverse to optimize server cooling and data center designs to ensure efficient and stable operations.

Foxconn's optimization of smart manufacturing excellence is happening across its large global footprint, complemented by NVIDIA AI solutions including the NVIDIA AI blueprint for video search and summarization (VSS) for operations and safety monitoring. Alongside real-time simulations of factory layouts and fleet operations on the exhibit floor to showcase how AI drives real-world scenarios, the GTC session – How to Use NVIDIA Omniverse on Smart Factory Design: The Fii Omniverse Digital Twin Project on NVIDIA GB200 Grace Blackwell Superchip Production Line – will tease out the possibility of how Foxconn's sustainable lighthouse factories can be replicated and exported to industry partners as solutions to scale out AI factories of the future.

Foxconn, a Diamond sponsor this year, has also set up a Robotics Zone to exhibit its Hybrid Robot that supports semiconductor and automation needs with advanced vision recognition and precision mobility. The GTC session – Reinventing Smart Manufacturing: How Foxconn Builds and Deploys an AI Workforce – will detail how the AI Factory can deliver agentic AI and physical AI applications like Factory GPT and embodied intelligence robots. Foxconn's Nurabot is debuting at GTC; it is a nursing collaborative robot that optimizes medical workflows and enhances patient care and is scheduled to be deployed later this year into partner hospitals in Taiwan. During the on-demand GTC session – Transform Patient Care With Digital Twins and Nursing Collaborative Robots – senior Foxconn executives will detail for the first time at a major conference the first digital twin of a busy hospital ward in Taiwan.

In another first, GTC session – From Open Source to Frontier AI: Build, Customize, and Extend Foundation Models – will detail FoxBrain, the first Traditional Chinese Large Language Model (LLM) with reasoning capabilities that is expected to become an important engine to drive the upgrade of Foxconn's three major platforms: Smart Manufacturing. Smart EV. Smart City.

Meet a cool avatar at the on-demand GTC session – Improving Road Safety with GenAI, Metropolis, and NVIDIA Omniverse – and pick up a unique chocolate token at our GTC Booth 323. Information on exhibit hall and hours can be found here .

More on Foxconn's GTC sessions here .

How to Use NVIDIA Omniverse on Smart Factory Design: The Fii Omniverse Digital Twin Project on NVIDIA GB200 Grace Blackwell Superchip Production Line (Presented by Foxconn) [S74429] Reinventing Smart Manufacturing: How Foxconn Builds and Deploys an AI Workforce [S72841] From Open Source to Frontier AI: Build, Customize, and Extend Foundation Models [S74035] Improving Road Safety with GenAI, Metropolis, and NVIDIA Omniverse [S74446] Transform Patient Care With Digital Twins and Nursing Collaborative Robots [S74078] Physical AI for the Next Frontier of Industrial Digitalization [S73232; panel session]

About Foxconn here .

SOURCE Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn)

Jimmy Huang, Deputy Spokesperson, [email protected]